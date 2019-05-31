St. John's men's basketball coach Mike Anderson has added former NBA player and assistant coach Paul Pressey and Queens native Steve DeMeo to his coaching staff, the school announced on Friday.

Pressey will be a special assistant to Anderson, and DeMeo will be an assistant coach.

Pressey played with Anderson at Tulsa under Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson. Pressey played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Bucks, Spurs and Warriors. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.1 assists in 724 career games and was one of the first players to play the "point-forward" position. Pressey has been an NBA assistant coach for the Warriors, Spurs, Magic, Celtics, New Orleans Hornets, Cavaliers and Lakers.

“I am really excited to begin this new chapter of my basketball career at St. John’s and work alongside someone I have great admiration for as both a coach and a person,” Pressey said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to learn from some of the great minds in our sport. I look forward to sharing this knowledge and assisting our coaching staff in any way possible to help elevate the St. John’s basketball program to new heights.”

DeMeo had been the head coach of Northwest Florida State College. He's also been a head coach at Newberry College, Monroe College and Bronx Community College. He was a Division I assistant coach for 17 years at Iona, Providence, Central Florida and Hofstra.

“It is an honor to join coach Anderson’s staff and begin this journey with him at St. John’s,” DeMeo said in a statement. “Having grown up in Queens, I have always had an affinity for St. John’s basketball and admired the program’s history and tradition. I look forward to contributing to a culture that is rooted in hard work and accountability in order to achieve our collective goals on and off the court.”