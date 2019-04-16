Porter Moser turns down offer to coach St. John's

St. John’s is now 0-for-2 in its effort to hire a new basketball coach. Loyola-Chicago announced Tuesday that Porter Moser would remain with the team he guided to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in the 2017-18 season.

Moser, 50, checked out of the Garden City Hotel earlier in the day, according to a hotel staff member, after reportedly spending Monday on campus meeting with officials, who then offered him the job by evening.

"I know there have been a lot of things swirling out there the past few days," Moser said in a statement. "Because I have coached and coached with some amazing young men, and because I have had the support of the University, friends, family, and the loyal Loyola fans; opportunities have arisen. I know that is part of the business, but it doesn't change the fact that I'm humbled, grateful, and grounded with what comes my way.

"People in business say I'm crazy for passing up opportunities and the money. But what they don't know is the amazing young men I coach and the culture we have built . . . And what they don't know is what makes me tick."

Moser became the second coach in a week to spurn St. John’s after Bobby Hurley, who was reportedly being targeted even before Chris Mullin stepped down, said he was accepting a contract extension to stay at Arizona State.

It is not clear where St. John’s may turn next. Iona's Tim Cluess was mentioned early in the search but has not been interviewed.

St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg did not return a text seeking comment.