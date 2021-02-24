TODAY'S PAPER
Exam of St. John's guard Posh Alexander's injured thumb reveals no breaks

St. John's guard Posh Alexander controls the ball

St. John's guard Posh Alexander controls the ball defended by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
St. John’s point guard Posh Alexander had an MRI exam Wednesday on his injured right thumb that forced him out of Tuesday night’s Big East loss at eighth-ranked Villanova. It showed no broken bones, fractures or structural damage, the school confirmed.

Alexander suffered the injury late in the second half going for a steal when his hand made impact with a Villanova player. The television broadcast showed him in considerable pain on the bench before being taken to the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Alexander is one of the front-runners to be Big East Freshman of the Year. He is averaging 11.1 points and 4.4 assists and his 2.6 steals per game leads the conference and ranks eighth in the nation.

Alexander is expected to be re-evaluated later in the week.

St. John’s (14-10, 8-9) next plays Providence on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. The Storm is in sixth place; the top five finishers in the Big East get byes into the conference tournament quarterfinals.

