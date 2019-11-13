St. John's, off to a 3-0 start under new coach Mike Anderson, got more good news on Wednesday: Redshirt junior guard Rasheem Dunn was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA, making the Brooklyn native immediately eligible to play for the Red Storm.

The waiver, which was originally denied by the NCAA, was reconsidered after new evidence was presented in Dunn’s favor.

"We’re thrilled that the NCAA has made this decision and given a fine young man the opportunity to pursue his dreams,” Anderson said. "Rasheem has always done things the right way and we’re very excited and appreciative that the NCAA has ruled in his favor.”

Dunn sat out last season as a transfer at Cleveland State, where he left following a coaching change during the summer. He played his first two years of college basketball locally at St. Francis Brooklyn. As a freshman, he set the program’s NEC-era rookie scoring record with 394 points before leading the team and ranking 10th in the conference with 15.4 points per game as a sophomore. He also paced the team in rebounding (5.7) and steals (1.8) while ranking second on the team in assists (2.3).

“I appreciate all the support I have received from St. John’s,” said Dunn, a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and former teammate of Shamorie Ponds. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity. It was worth the wait.”

Dunn will make his debut with the Red Storm on Saturday against Vermont at Carnesecca Arena.