St. John’s Shamorie Ponds wins Haggerty Award

St. John’s sophomore guard Shamorie Ponds was named the 2018 winner of the Haggerty Award as the top Division I player in the metropolitan area.

The annual award is voted on by the Met Basketball Association.

Ponds became the 23rd player for St. John’s to receive the award, which was won three times by Red Storm coach Chris Mullin when he played in the early 1980s.

Ponds, who has 1,220 career points, led the Big East in scoring with a 21.6 average. He was a first-team All-Big East selection. He set a sophomore record by scoring 647 points.

The highpoint of Ponds’ season came in early February when he led the Red Storm to upset victories over then No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden and, four days later, No. 1 Villanova on the road. That marked the first time in 33 years that St. John’s had beaten a No. 1 team and top-five program in consecutive games. Ponds scored 33 against Duke and 26 points at Villanova.

Ponds has declared for the NBA draft but has not signed with an agent and still could return to St. John’s.