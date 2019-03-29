TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's Shamorie Ponds declares for NBA draft

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm

Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates a basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 13. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
St. John's junior guard Shamorie Ponds has declared his intention to enter this year's NBA draft and hire an agent, St. John's announced Friday.

“Playing for St. John’s has been nothing but amazing for me,” Ponds said in a statement. “Coming to St. John’s was one of the best decisions of my life."

The Brooklyn native scored 1,870 points, the most of any player in a three-year stint in program history, in his illustrious career for the Red Storm. He also ranks fifth all-time on St. John's scoring list.

Ponds averaged 19.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds over 33 games for the Red Storm this season while leading them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. St. John's fell to Arizona State in a First Four game on March 20.

“We fully support Shamorie’s decision to pursue his professional goals,” head coach Chris Mullin said in a statement. “Shamorie enjoyed one of the greatest careers in the history of our basketball program. It has been a true honor to coach him for the past three years and to watch him develop as a player and a person. We wish Shamorie nothing but the best as he chases his dreams."

