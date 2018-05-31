Shamorie Ponds returning to St. John’s

Shamorie Ponds is back at St. John’s.

Ponds withdrew from the NBA draft and will return for his junior season, the Red Storm announced Wednesday. The guard had worked out for several NBA teams over the past month but did not hire an agent.

Ponds, a first-team All-Big East selection, was the conference’s leading scorer last season at 21.6 points per game. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 33 games and won the Haggerty Award as the top player in the New York metropolitan area.

Ponds was a key part of one of the most memorable stretches in recent school history, scoring 33 points — including 24 in the second half — in the Red Storm’s upset of No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30, then 26 in a victory over No. 1 Villanova on Feb. 7, then a Carnesecca Arena/Alumni Hall-record 44 against Marquette on Feb. 10.