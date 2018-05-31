TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
70° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeSt Johns

Shamorie Ponds returning to St. John’s

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds reacts against Duke

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds reacts against Duke late in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Shamorie Ponds is back at St. John’s.

Ponds withdrew from the NBA draft and will return for his junior season, the Red Storm announced Wednesday. The guard had worked out for several NBA teams over the past month but did not hire an agent.

Ponds, a first-team All-Big East selection, was the conference’s leading scorer last season at 21.6 points per game. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 33 games and won the Haggerty Award as the top player in the New York metropolitan area.

Ponds was a key part of one of the most memorable stretches in recent school history, scoring 33 points — including 24 in the second half — in the Red Storm’s upset of No. 4 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30, then 26 in a victory over No. 1 Villanova on Feb. 7, then a Carnesecca Arena/Alumni Hall-record 44 against Marquette on Feb. 10.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Knicks guard Ron Baker brings the ball up Sources: Knicks’ Baker picks up player option
5/30/18: Gonzalez, Nimmo lead Mets past Braves, 4-1 Highlights: Gonzalez, Nimmo lead Mets past Braves
5/30/18: Severino K's 11, bats plate 5 in Highlights: Yankees 5, Astros 3
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez connects on a two-run Sanchez pokes through 0-for-19 slump at plate
Luis Severino of the Yankees reacts after the Severino dominant again as Yankees top Astros
Mets' Jason Vargas delivers a pitch in the Mets finally look sharp, escape Atlanta with split