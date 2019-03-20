NCAA Tournament First Four: St. John's vs. Arizona State

TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's and Arizona State square off in a matchup of No. 11 seeds in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red Storm shoots the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Romello White #23 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

Romello White #23 of the Arizona State Sun Devils blocks a shot by Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during the first half in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

The Arizona State Sun Devils mascot performs during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

The Arizona State Sun Devils mascot performs during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

Mustapha Heron #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against Zylan Cheatham #45 of the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Kimani Lawrence #14 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Kimani Lawrence #14 of the Arizona State Sun Devils battles for a loose ball during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Zylan Cheatham #45 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Zylan Cheatham #45 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes the ball during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

De'Quon Lake #32 of the Arizona State Sun
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

De'Quon Lake #32 of the Arizona State Sun Devils battles for a loose ball during the first half against the St. John's Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus

Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

