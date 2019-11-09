Mustapha Heron had played in 95 college basketball games over the course of three years when he changed it all. Meat, gone. Dairy, gone. And 19 extra pounds, gone. The St. John’s senior went to mandatory weight training and then volunteered to do more. At one point, coach Mike Anderson had to remind him to put the weights down and go to class.

That level of drastic change at this juncture of a basketball career can usually only mean one thing: Heron does not intend for this to be the end, nowhere close. And now, the Red Storm are benefitting.

Hernon put on a clinic on Saturday afternoon at Carnesecca Arena, at the road race disguised as a basketball game. Behind Anderson’s breakneck offense, he scored 30 points as St. John’s routed Central Connecticut State, 87-57. It was the Johnnies second win in as many games this season and their second blowout, to boot.

“He’s put the time in. I guarantee it,” Anderson said of Heron. “He’s one of those guys who’s determined. There are some guys that are determined…When you start changing your diet, the way you eat, the workouts…I’m sure he’s got goals and the best thing about it is that his major goal right now is St. John’s being the best team it can be.”

So far, so good. St. John’s led for all of five seconds of the game and dominated in nearly every category. Though the Blue Devils – 20-plus point underdogs going in – managed to hang around for the first half, briefly going up 18-17 midway through the period, they faded quickly under the constant pressure. The Red Storm lead 39-33 at the break and then strung together a devastating 20-0 run early in the second half. LJ Figueroa scored 17 points and had six rebounds, while Julian Champagnie anchored a suffocating defense that allowed only 24 second-half points.

The Johnnies scored 24 points on 21 turnovers, outrebounded the Blue Devils 43-34, and had 10 steals. Champagnie had three. Central Connecticut, meanwhile, shot only 15-for-30 from the line, and 34 percent from the field. The Blue Devils also didn’t record a field goal for over six minutes toward the beginning of the second half.

“I think we found their breaking point” in the second half, Heron said of Central Connecticut. “It’s really just a matter of staying organized and just keep pressing the question.”

Champagnie, meanwhile, had “probably his finest performance to date,” Anderson said. “Especially in the second half, it seemed like he was everywhere – protecting the rim, deflecting passes, covering the loose ball…He’s making good decisions.”

As for Heron, it’s no secret that he’s looking to a future in the NBA, like the departed Shamorie Ponds. His 30 points were his career high with St. John’s (he scored 31 when he was playing at Auburn) and he was 6-for-7 from three-point range. After being hobbled by a knee injury last year, Heron said he finally feels fully healthy, and is going to take advantage of it however he can.

It helps, too, that Anderson, in his first year here, has instituted a near-relentless pace of play, something that Heron says lends itself to his skillset.

“It’s a lot of motion,” Heron said. “I’m a pretty good catch-and-shoot player, so I can just find an open space.”

And then there’s all the other changes. The diet, the weight room, the healthy knee – all of it points to a man who wants to give himself the best-possible chance of basketball life after college. Heron has changed his mentality, too.

“I’m getting older and [I’m getting] more of a professional mentality…[a desire to] dominate the game,” he said. “You kind of know what to expect and prepare for what’s going to happen, so I think that’s the biggest thing that’s [changed] in the last couple years.”

Now, let’s see how it [continues to] pay off.