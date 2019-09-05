The coming St. John’s men’s basketball season will include four national network television games, a half-dozen Big East contests at Madison Square Garden and non-conference games against Arizona State, Arizona, West Virginia and – potentially – defending national champion Virginia.

On Thursday, St. John’s unveiled its full schedule and the Big East revealed its members’ television dates for the coming season. The Red Storm, which returned to the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2015 and also replaced coach Chris Mullin with Mike Anderson, opens against Mercer on Nov. 6 at Carnesecca Arena and plays its first Big East game on campus against Butler on New Year’s Eve.

Both of St. John’s meetings with Seton Hall will air on national television with the Storm at home Jan. 18 on Fox and on the road Feb. 23 on CBS. St. John’s also plays on Fox at Xavier on Jan. 5 and on CBS against Georgetown at the Garden on Feb. 2.

Last season the Storm played just four of its nine Big East home games at the Garden and athletic director Mike Cragg said he would seek to play as many Garden dates as possible in seasons ahead. The six conference dates at MSG this season are against DePaul (Jan. 11), Seton Hall, Villanova (Jan. 28), Georgetown, Xavier (Feb. 17) and Marquette (March 7). St. John’s also hosts West Virginia Dec. 7 in Manhattan.

St. John’s has three high-profile game at neutral sites. It meets Arizona State on Nov. 23 in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun and will face Virginia or UMass in the consolation or title game the following day. On Dec. 21 the Storm plays Arizona at the Golden State Warriors’ new Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Storm’s non-conference slate must prepare it for a rigorous start to the Big East season; it plays five of its first eight conference games on the road.

The Big East’s conference tournament will be held March 11-14 at the Garden.