St. John’s will begin its men’s and women’s college basketball seasons without admitting fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school hopes it will be able to admit spectators for games later in the season and is offering three options for season-ticker holders: They may request a full reimbursement; they are allowing the payment to be applied to the 2021-22 season to preserve seat locations; and they may be donated as contributions with a non-specified reward.

"In order to offer existing season-ticket holders maximum flexibility, St. John’s Athletics has crafted three options for fans who have already purchased tickets and made their required contributions to the Red White Club," school officials said in the announcement.

The school said that should spectators be permitted to attend home games later in the season, "a priority will be given to season-ticket holders who elect to donate their payments for impacted games to the Red White Club and/or rollover their payments for the 2021-22 campaign."

In beginning the season without spectators, St. John’s athletics is offering fans the opportunity to purchase an official Red Storm cutout to help fill the stands at Carnesecca Arena. Prices for cutouts begin at $59 with upgrades available to include an autograph from coach Mike Anderson and ensure a lower-level location for $85.