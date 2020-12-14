The Big East on Monday released the second half of the conference schedule for it’s 11 members. Built into the schedule are a pair of week-long breaks to make up games that have been or will be postponed in case a program runs into COVID-19 issues.

St. John’s likely will make up the two Big East games it already has postponed — road games at Connecticut and Butler — during those breaks, which both fall in February. The conference replaced those games with last Friday’s meeting at Seton Hall and Sunday night’s game at Georgetown, both Red Storm losses.

St. John's (5-3, 0-2) still has two first-half games: Dec. 17 against No. 9 Creighton and Dec. 20 against Georgetown, both at Carnesecca Arena. Its last game in 2020, the first game of the newly released second-half schedule, will be at No. 7 Villanova on Dec. 30.

St. John’s was scheduled to play UConn Friday, but the game had to be postponed when the Huskies paused activities because of a positive coronavirus test in the program. Connecticut returned to the Big East this season after helping charter the American Athletic Conference when the Big East's football-playing schools and basketball-centric schools split in 2013. The Storm will meet UConn at Carnesecca on Jan. 31, the last of St. John's seven games in January.

Other notable contests on the schedule in 2021 include: Jan. 9 at Creighton, Feb. 3 at home against Villanova and the regular-season finale at home against Seton Hall on March 6.

The Big East will announce tip-off times and where games will be televised at a later date.