Haunted houses and horror movies are popular for a reason: some people like a scare.

Apparently so does St. John’s.

For the second time in three games in eight days — and around an impressive win over previously unbeaten West Virginia — the Red Storm faced a vastly inferior opponent and let it back into the game before pulling out a win. St. John’s led Brown by as much as 18 in the first half and 17 in the second, let almost all of the margin slip away before gathering itself for a stretch run to come away with a 82-71non-conference victory before 3,147 at Carnesecca Arena.

St. John’s (9-2) won its fifth straight but had some frightening moments. The scariest might have come with about four minutes left. The Bears (5-5) found Joshua Howard with an outlet pass in a four-point game. He went up for a dunk that would have made it a one-possession game but missed the slam. It proved the instant that got the Storm back on its game. That miss ignited a break for an LJ Figueroa layup as St. John’s scored six unanswered points to restore order.

The toughest moment to bear though came when Mustapha Heron landed on Brandon Anderson and badly twisted his right ankle. Heron was down a while. He tried to get off the floor with only an assist, but ended up being carried from the baseline to the locker room by forward Ian Steere.

Heron came into the game averaging 14.4 points, second on the team, and he is considered one of the Storm’s vocal leaders.

He had the first 11 St. John’s points out of halftime as they pulled out to a 52-35 lead before the near collapse.

Figueroa finished with 23 points, Heron 21 points and Rasheem Dunn came off the bench to score 12 points and dish six assists without making a turnover for St. John’s. The Storm committed just six turnovers.

Anderson had 25 points and Howard 15 points for the Bears.

St. John’s got significant contributions from several players off the bench in building a 41-24 halftime lead.

Though St. John’s came into the game shooting 33.5 percent on three-point attempts, it took six of its first seven shots outside the arc, making three en route to building an 11-5 lead. Then Rasheem Dunn, Marcellus Earlington and Greg Williams Jr. came off the bench to help the Storm pull away even further.

Earlington had all of his six first-half points in a 13-2 run that pushed the lead to 24-9. Dunn had a pair of assists — one a lob for a Josh Roberts alley-oop and the other for a Mustapha Heron jumper — in a 13-7 run for a 39-21 advantage. And Williams Jr. had the big play that got the Carnesecca crowd into the action.

Heron had made a steal in the back court and tried for a layup that rimmed out. He got his own rebound and found Williams streaking toward the basket with an open path. Heron hit Williams on the run and the sophomore guard went up for a one-handed dunk that left people gasping.

Steere coming. ST. John’s will potentially have a different look the next time it takes the court, Dec. 18 against Albany at Carnesecca Arena. North Carolina State transfer Ian Steere will be eligible to play for the first time since his transfer last season. The 6-9, 245-pound forward was highly sought out of high school and ended up choosing the Wolfpack over Creighton. He played just five minutes of the first game at State before opting to transfer. Damien Sears could see less action as a result.