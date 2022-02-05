It was a late-season surge a year ago that propelled St. John’s to a fourth-place finish in the Big East and it’s best seeding for the conference’s postseason tournament since 2000. That Red Storm surge consisted of winning eight of their last 11 conference games as the team finally jelled.

For the first time since December, St. John’s on Saturday won a second straight game, another close one, but found a way to prevail in a 75-72 Big East victory over Butler before 7,363 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It is their first win at Hinkle since 2014.

One has to wonder if this progress forecasts another late-season surge for St. John’s (13-9, 5-6). And one also has to wonder if that’s even possible should Posh Alexander have to miss time after leaving the game with a right ankle injury with 2:26 to play.

"The goal is always to find a way to win and our message to each other was . . . ‘by any means necessary.’" Julian Champagnie said "We’re making that our thing . . . We’re doing what we have to do."

Stom coach Mike Anderson said: "We’re trending in the right direction and we have more pieces to [our] puzzle stepping up. This team is becoming the team — I always talk about pain on a canvas — I hope when all is said and done, it’ll be a pretty good picture with this basketball team."

A victory without Alexander down the stretch is impressive. Alexander injured his right ankle with about five minutes left, apparently coming down on an opposing player. Clearly in pain, he tried to return before coming out for good.

Anderson stopped short of saying it was a serious injury to the team’s floor leader and second-leading scorer, but conceded that at the end of the game, "He couldn’t go."

The Storm is the worst free-throw shooting team in the Big East — they came in making 64.9% — but pulled ahead and won with its performance on the stripe. They didn’t make a field goal in the final 4:15 but made nine of 10 free throws down the stretch; Champagnie was 6-for-6 in that span.

In total, St. John’s was a season-best 21-for-25 on free throws. Though Anderson said there was no cause-and-effect, the only thing the Storm did at practice the day before was shoot free throws at Hinkle.

Champagnie had 21 points, including 9-for-10 on free throws, and eight rebounds, Aaron Wheeler had 13 points, Alexander had 12 points, five assists and two steals and Joel Soriano scored 12 on 6-for-6 shooting. He is 12-for-12 from the floor in his last two games.

Bo Hodges scored 22 for Butler (11-12, 4-8).

Dylan Addae-Wusu made one of two free throws with 2:15 left to snap the last of 11 tie scores in the game and give St. John’s a 69-68 lead. After Champagnie rebounded a Chuck Harris miss, Tareq Coburn made a pair of free throws for a three-point lead with 1:19 to play.

The Bulldogs twice cut the margin to a single point, but St. John’s got the ball to Champagnie, who had to be fouled. He made all of his four free throws in the last 19.6 seconds.

If St. John’s is going to make a run, it needs to do it now. Its next two games are against No. 12 Villanova and No. 17 Connecticut, both at the Garden.

"We’ve got to defend home court," Anderson said. "As the season progresses, the games get bigger."