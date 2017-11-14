St. John's vs. Central Connecticut State

St. John's defeated Central Connecticut State, 80-55, in a men's basketball game Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena.

Bryan Trimble Jr. #12 of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's instructs his team against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's questions the official against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of St. John's is defended by Tyson Batiste #13 of Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Acting head coach Mike Witcoskie of Central Connecticut State instructs his team against St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Mustafa Jones #3 of Central Connecticut State and Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's battle for the ball during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Tyler Kohl #1 of Central Connecticut State attempts a shot defended by Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of St. John's instructs the defense against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's looks to the basket against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's grabs the ball after a basket during a men's basketball game against Central Connecticut State at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's congratulates his teammates after taking a large first half lead against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's speaks to his team during a timeout against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's dunks the ball against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's attempts a free throw against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's handles the ball on offense against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

St. John's Bashir Ahmed #1 is congratulated by teammate Justin Simon #5 after scoring a basket against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Tariq Owens #11 of St. John's attempts to block the shot attempt from Deion Bute #14 of Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's dunks the ball against Central Connecticut State during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Mustafa Jones #3 of Central Connecticut State and Kassoum Yakwe #14 of St. John's battle under the basket during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.