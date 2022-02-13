St. John's goes cold down stretch in loss to Connecticut

More and more it looks like St. John’s is going to need an epic run in the Big East Tournament next month if it wants to meet the NCAA Tournament expectations that surrounded it at season’s start.

The Red Storm had a real shot to score a win over a ranked opponent when it took on No. 24 Connecticut at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Instead they came away with another frustrating loss. The Storm — again missing Posh Alexander because of a right ankle sprain— led by seven points with 7:46 left to play, then managed only five points the rest of the way as the Huskies squeezed past for a 63-60 win before a crowd of 6,567.

St. John’s (13-11, 5-8) again missed out on a resume-building "Quad 1" victory, and there is no certainty in the last six regular season games that they will get to face another nationally-ranked team as No 18 Marquette lost twice this past week and No. 25 Xavier lost once. In Quad 1 games, St. John’s is 1-9, including five losses by eight points or fewer.

"It’s frustrating as a player," said Julian Champagnie, who had 13 points (6-for-16 shooting) and 11 rebounds. "I feel like we go out every night and give our all. And when the games are decided by one or two possessions or a free throw, that’s frustrating."

"It was one of those games where we just came up short again," Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "It wasn’t for a lack of effort; sometimes it’s a lack of execution. I told our guys this loss falls on me. I maybe didn’t have the right people out there at the right time [or] use my timeouts properly."

Stef Smith’s three-point shot hit the rim three times before falling through to cap an 11-0 Storm run and put them up 55-48 with 7:46 to play. UConn answered with an 11-0 run as St. John’s went 0-for-8 shooting with a turnover on its next eight possessions. The Huskies (17-7, 8-5) overtook St. John’s when Isaiah Whaley turned an offensive rebound into a three-point play for a 57-55 lead with 3:47 left. Adama Sonogo’s one-handed floater with 2:18 to play made the margin four points.

Champagnie went to the line for a one-and-one with 1:37 left and a chance to tie it, but the 77% free-throw shooter missed the front end. Tyrese Martin scored on a putback with 22 seconds left to get the margin back to four, and six seconds later Aaron Wheeler made a three-pointer to get the Storm within 61-60.

St. John’s fouled R.J. Cole, who made both ends of a one-and-one and Wheeler’s three-pointer at the buzzer, which was heavily contested by Martin, missed the mark.

Wheeler had 13 points but shot 5-for-18 as St. John’s was a miserable 33.8% from the floor and went 7-for-13 on free throws. The Storm missed 19 layups.

Martin totaled 17 points and Cole added 14 for UConn.

"The amount of layups we missed in the game is unacceptable," Champagnie said. "We have to make shots. When we have open opportunities, we have to knock them down. We have to get better to be honest. That goes for me and everybody else. You just have to be better."