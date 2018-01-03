TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 28° Good Afternoon
Overcast 28° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John’s collapses late, falls to Creighton for third straight loss

St. John’s led 43-36 at halftime behind 12 points apiece from Tariq Owens and Bashir Ahmed.

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's attempts a free

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's attempts a free throw against Providence at Carnesecca Arena on Dec, 28, 2017. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Foster scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Martin Krampelj added 14 points with 11 rebounds, and Creighton rallied to beat St. John’s 78-71 on Wednesday night for the Red Storm’s third straight loss.

Krampelj scored 10 points in a 16-2 run and Creighton rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to a 62-58 lead on Foster’s 3 with 8:08 left to play. The Red Storm closed to 66-65 on Bashir Ahmed’s jumper with 5:15 to go, but Ronnie Harrell Jr. and Khyri Thomas hit consecutive 3s for a 76-71 lead with 14 seconds left before Harrell iced it with two free throws.

Thomas scored 17 points with five assists and Harrell had 13 points with eight rebounds for the Bluejays (12-3, 2-1 Big East).

St. John’s led 43-36 at halftime after making eight 3s and shooting 50 percent from the floor behind 12 points apiece from Tariq Owens and Ahmed.

Ahmed finished with 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Red Storm (10-5, 0-3). Owens and Justin Simon scored 14 apiece and Shamorie Ponds added 12 with five assists and five steals.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Stony Brook Seawolves guard UC Iroegbu (1) drives Iroegbu’s three gives SBU win in conference opener
Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets drives against Karl-Anthony Spencer Dinwiddie’s late shot lifts Nets to win
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks loses control of Knicks’ road woes continue in loss to Wizards
Wizards guard Bradley Beal tries to get away Baker OK with getting posterized, but mask is annoying
Nets guard Caris LeVert sinks a layup against Nets play without point guard Caris LeVert
Giants cornerback Eli Apple reacts to a call Apple meets with new Giants GM Gettleman