St. John's commits 34 fouls in loss to DePaul  

CHICAGO – St. John’s allowed DePaul guard Max Strus to erupt for 36 of his career-high 43 points Sunday in the second half of the Red Storm’s latest defeat. An even more shocking number contributed even more to their undoing.

St. John’s committed a season-high 34 fouls and had four players foul out in a 92-83 loss to a Blue Demons team that entered the game in last place in the Big East.

The previous high for the Red Storm (20-10, 8-9) was 26 fouls in the season opener against Loyola-Maryland. Four months later, that figure was eclipsed by a wide margin and baffled coach Chris Mullin. “You’re going to have to ask somebody else besides me,” he said when asked why.

A procession of disqualified St. John’s players began with Josh Roberts with 7:07 remaining and ended when Mustapha Heron, back after a two-game absence with a knee injury, committed an offensive foul with 1:37 to go.

Mullin was forced to substitute more liberally than he would have desired. “Not that difficult,” he deadpanned. “They fouled out, we put another guy in.”

Justin Simon was limited to 19 minutes and was the primary defender on the 6-6 Strus, who bounced back from 1-for-6 shooting in the first half to connect on 13 of 16 after the break.

“He's a heck of a player, he makes tough shots, he gets rolling,” Mullin said. “But we didn't have our guy that we wanted on him.”

The Red Storm also couldn't stop 6-9, 260-pound Femi Olujobi, who played for Brentwood High School. Olujobi had 23 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DePaul (14-13, 6-10), which swept two Big East meetings from St. John’s for the first time, got into the bonus at 12:34 of the first half and 10:32 of the second. That’s how it stayed close in a first half in which the Red Storm had the upper hand. St. John’s started the game on a 16-4 run and used an 11-4 closing spurt that featured nine points by Shamorie Ponds to lead 42-33 at the break.

“Mysterious,” Mullin said. “Momentum changed and we let them come back into the game. I thought we actually had one of our best starts of the year and weren't able to maintain.”

Roberts was a part of the early surge in his first career start. Heron, who came off the bench, played for only 10 minutes and scored eight points.

“I don't think I did a good job tonight making adjustments, same thing with the team, I don't think we did a good job making adjustments,” Heron said. “It's just something that you learn from.”

The big concern going in was a DePaul team leading the conference in rebound margin at plus-5.3. The Blue Demons had a 20-10 edge on the glass in their dominant 59-point second half, in which they shot 71.4 percent (20-for-28).

“We spent too much time with our head under the basket,” Mullin said. “We've gotta do a better job of carving space out.”

Ponds scored a team-high 29 points, but no other St. John’s player had more than 13. The Red Storm don’t play again until next weekend’s regular-season finale at Xavier.

“We've gotta regroup, take a couple days, get your minds right, get your bodies right and then get ready to go to Cincinnati,” Heron said.