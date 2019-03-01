St. John's needs victory against DePaul

St. John’s can do itself a huge favor by getting a victory when it faces last-place DePaul on Sunday in a Big East game at the Blue Demons’ shiny new Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The win would assure the Red Storm (20-9, 8-8) of at least a .500 mark in conference play. And it would mean the Storm has avoided the worst-case scenario.

What remains in the regular season is two road games against teams that beat the Storm at home: DePaul (13-13, 5-10) and next Saturday against Xavier. The worst-case scenario? That would be losing out, finishing 8-10 in the Big East and making a one-and-done appearance in the conference tournament.

That would be daring the NCAA Tournament selection committee to either send them to Dayton for an outbracket game or leave them out entirely.

But it’s a long way to being in that precarious situation just yet.

When St. John’s beat Villanova on Feb. 17, it showed it belonged in the NCAA Tournament draw; it had that victory and two in two tries against No. 10 Marquette. That hasn’t changed even though in the three games since, St. John's bookended a solid win over Seton Hall with losses at Providence and at home Thursday night to Xavier.

The Storm has lost to DePaul and Xavier at Carnesecca Arena, though there were notable absences. Leading scorer Shamorie Ponds was sidelined by a back injury for the loss to the Blue Demons and second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron missed Thursday’s loss with right knee tendinitis; Heron has missed three of the last six games with the issue and coach Chris Mullin said he remains “day-to-day.”

St. John’s still has won the right games to reach the NCAA Tournament, but a bad finish could make for an angst-ridden Selection Sunday.

Many of the news outlets that prognosticate the NCAA field have the Storm falling. ESPN, as an example, didn’t have St. John’s as one of the last four getting in on Friday, but did have it in the four just ahead of that. The Storm was pegged as a No. 11 seed.

Still the Storm has some things in its favor on the road ahead. It has followed its last four Big East losses with wins. It has shown it can win conference games on the road at Marquette, Creighton and Georgetown. At the Garden, which will host the Big East’s tournament, St. John’s has won its last two games.

DePaul, meanwhile, is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and is 2-4 in conference home games.

“I am not worried at all,” Mullin said Thursday about the remaining schedule. “Prepare and go play.”

On a slightly smaller but potentially more important note, a St. John’s win in either or both of these next two games would show that it has figured out how to deal with the bigger teams that have caused it so much trouble. No one in the Storm’s first string stands taller than 6-7 and the team is by far the worst in the conference in rebounding margin.

Providence is mired near the bottom of the standings, but beat the Storm twice with its inside play. That was also the recipe that DePaul used to shock the Storm, 79-71, on Jan. 12 and that Xavier used Thursday.

“We know what we have to do, we just have to do it,” Mullin said Thursday after the loss. “Front the post, bump cutters. That’s the physical part of the game and then we can get to the skill part. We know what we have to do to win a game like this and it’s not what happened tonight.”

The Storm gets another chance Sunday. If it wins, it would help remove any doubts.