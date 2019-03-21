St. John’s coach Chris Mullin and athletic director Mike Cragg are in lock-step about what they want the men’s basketball program to be. Both desire to see it regularly in the Top 25 an annually competing for a Big East title and making the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Storm (21-13) reached the NCAAs for the first time since 2015, but lost their first contest 74-65 to Arizona State at the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday. It was a step forward for St. John’s, however, it remains to be seen whether the two felt it appropriately big enough.

Here are a handful of offseason questions the Storm will encounter:

1. Is Shamorie Ponds declaring for the NBA Draft?

This seems highly likely. Ponds explored entering the draft last spring, working out for NBA teams and receiving feedback, before returning for his junior season with a goal of improving himself as a playmaker. He accomplished that: his assists ticked up slightly and he cut his turnovers by about 30 percent. He currently projects to be selected at the bottom of the first round or the second round. Ponds was asked after Wednesday’s loss if he’d consider another return and replied “no comment.”

2. Will Mustapha Heron return?

It’s possible. Like Ponds, Heron explored entering the NBA after leading Auburn in scoring and to the NCAA Tournament last season, but opted to return for his junior year and transfer to St. John’s. His scoring fell from a 16.4-point average to 14.6, but the 6-5 Heron often had to play both forward positions for an undersized Storm squad. Not currently projected to be picked, Heron was asked after Wednesday’s loss if he could envision a return and answered “of course I can.”

3. Where does Mullin stand?

Mullin has two seasons left on his original contract and said Wednesday he plans to return. Many schools have traditionally extended coaches in his position so high school recruits feel security. Cragg said “I don’t think it’s necessary in this era with the college culture so fluid,” but added that he and Mullin will evaluate what the program needs in coming days.

4. Could there be changes to the coaching staff?

This one is hard to call because of the coaching rumor mill. Assistant Matt Abdelmassih handles most recruiting. His specialty has been attracting transfers, something he first did under Fred Hoiberg at Iowa and excels at with St. John’s. Nebraska is reportedly in hot pursuit of Hoiberg and he could seek a reunion. And, given Mullin felt the Storm probably had the talent to win more this season, he could seek to add an experienced in-game tactician regardless.

5. How will Cragg innovate?

Cragg was hired in October and has a mind to expand the program’s relationship with the Garden. He already, as Newsday first reported, is seeking to play many more Big East home games there and is exploring matches for a national profile non-conference game in the building. He wants a far more challenging non-conference schedule for next season and is involved. He also is expected to propose increased seating at Carnesecca Arena and major upgrades to the team’s training facilities, including new lighting that mimics that found at both of the Storm’s home courts.