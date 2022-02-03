Julian Champagnie rediscovered his shot and St. John’s rediscovered the win column on Thursday night.

The Red Storm’s star forward turned the page on a four-game slump in which he didn’t reach double figures in scoring and totaled only 31 points by erupting for 27 points on 9-for-20 shooting and St. John’s never trailed as it rolled over struggling Georgetown for a 90-77 Big East victory at the Hoya’s McDonough Arena in Washington, D.C.

St. John’s (12-9, 4-6 BE) had lost six of eight coming into the contest and handed Georgetown (6-14, 0-9) its tenth consecutive loss. It’s only the second time the Storm has prevailed in their last 17 road games against the Hoyas.

Champagnie’s slump followed 40 consecutive games of scoring in double figures and over that span he was 13-for-47 from the floor and made just two of 18 three-point attempts.

"I was really frustrated . . . I wasn’t helping my team on that end of the floor and felt like I was letting them down," Champagnie said. "That was the biggest thing. I got my team down a bunch of times."

Champagnie made his first shot of the game and went on to tie a career high with six three-pointers. He said of sinking the first three-pointer off a feed from Posh Alexander midway through the first half "when you’re a shooter, early in the game you like to see one go down."

Storm coach Mike Anderson said he conferred with Champagnie with the message to "be the great player he is."

"He got it going — I knew he would," Anderson said. "He’s a great player and they only stay in a rut for so long. That makes us a different team. It just is kind of permeates through our whole basketball team and you could see it in the energy level tonight."

The good performances were everywhere for the Storm. Joel Soriano had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting to go with nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Alexander had 10 points, seven rounds, six assists and four steals. Aaron Wheeler added 13 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu 11 points for St. John’s.

The Storm did a lot of things right including pushing the game pace to its favored speed, getting 10 offensive rebounds that were converted to 17 points and making the extra pass to get 21 assists on 35 baskets.

Donald Carey had 23 points and Kaiden Rice added 20 for the Hoyas, but leading scorer Aminu Mohammed finished with just four points on 1-for-13 shooting.

St. John’s got baskets from six different players in sprinting out to a 15-6 lead. Champagnie had 11 points as the Storm took a 45-38 lead into halftime. A 10-0 run with a pair of Champagnie threes and a pair of Soriano baskets broke things open. The Storm’s biggest lead was 76-50 on a Champagnie three with 7:52 to play. The Hoyas never got closer than 13 after that.

"I feel I felt a little better," Champagnie said. "One game is one game. The ultimate goal was to win. If I played well, and we lost I would be very upset right now. The emotion right now is good. You play well. Your guys are proud of you. That’s how I want to play."