Say this about St. John’s and Georgetown games: they’re always entertaining. In Sunday night’s rekindling of the rivalry there were 15 lead changes and 12 ties, plus an overtime period.

However, in the end, the Hoyas’ 97-94 win really stung the Red Storm.

St. John’s led by seven with just 2:37 left in regulation. They needed Greg Williams Jr.’s reverse layup off an inbounds play at the regulation buzzer to tie it. And they missed their final five shots in overtime as a four-point lead dried up and Georgetown eked out the Big East win at McDonough Gym in Washington, D.C.

The Storm (5-2, 0-2) got a Williams layup on a drive for a 92-88 lead with four minutes left in OT. It was their last field goal. The Hoyas (3-3, 1-1) came back with six unanswered points to snatch the lead away.

In the final 30 seconds, St. John’s Vince Cole missed a three-pointer on a good look. Then, after Williams intentionally missed the second of two free throws with 5.9 seconds left and Georgetown up 96-94, the Storm’s Isaih Moore got the offensive rebound.

But his put-back attempt was blocked by 6-11 Qudus Wahab — his ninth blocked shot — and St. John’s had to foul.

"It definitely hurt — definitely," Williams said. "That’s a big stain on us and all we can do is move forward."

"This won’t define us," Red Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "We were better in a lot of areas than we were in the last game [Friday’s loss at Seton Hall]. This team will evolve . . . We just have to learn how to finish."

Despite having that late shot blocked, Moore had an exceptional game with 26 points, including five impressive dunks, and 14 rebounds. Posh Alexander added 16 points and six assists and played with an attacking mindset, shaking off four quiet games in which he averaged five points after averaging 14 in the first three games. Julian Champagnie added 13 points and 12 rebounds, Williams had 13 points and six assists, and Marcellus Earlington had 10 points.

Dante Harris had 22 points, Jahvon Blair had 20 points and six assists, and Wahab had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas. Georgetown shot 54% from the floor and was 11-for-23 on three-pointers.

With a 15-4 run early in the second half, St. John’s grabbed it’s biggest lead at 55-46 on a break-finishing dunk by Moore off an Alexander feed. Then the Storm was down 70-66 after two Harris free throws with 7:23 in regulation. A Williams drive and reverse layup with 2:37 left put the Storm up 82-75, and again they couldn’t hold it. Williams had to score on an inbounds play that started with nine-tenths of a second left to tie it at 88 at the end of regulation.

Of the lack of defensive execution with the lead, Anderson said, "We’ve just got to take a little more pride and that’s what’s got to take place. We did everything we need to do, but the defense isn’t where we want it right now."