The sparkling basketball court inside the brand new UBS Arena was christened on Friday night with the building's first roundball game. The matchup — St. John’s against eighth-ranked Kansas — was grand enough, too, that they could have used Dom Perignon. But by the end of the game, the only thing the court needed was someone to mop up the mess the Red Storm made of it.

St. John’s showed it could only play with the Jayhawks in small spurts and ended up going down hard 95-75 in a Big East/Big 12 Battle contest before an impressive and partisan crowd of 9,769. The Red Storm’s only lead was 2-0 and they held it for just 17 seconds.

They did bring the building to life when Julian Champagnie erupted on a run of three-pointers, Posh Alexander and Dylan Addae-Wusu made a series of big plays and St. John’s closed what had been a 13-point lead to three points twice midway through the second half.

The rest of the way was nothing but lowlights. The Storm went 7:55 without making a shot (going 0-for-10), Alexander appeared to hurt his left calf and lost some of his explosiveness. Addae-Wusu fouled out. And both Anderson and Alexander were called for technical fouls with 3:45 to play.

When Christian Braun made all four free throws, Kansas (6-1) had a 22-3 run for an 86-64 lead.

"We went through one of those moments we can’t have," Champagnie said. "We can’t have lulls like that."

"After we cut it to three, they made the plays and we couldn’t make the plays," Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "They came in and did what they had to do."

Asked if Alexander had tweaked the calf injury from the Indiana loss that landed him in a walking boot, he replied that the point guard had "cramps."

Champagnie had 20 of his 24 points after halftime, including all six of his three-pointers and added eight rebounds to lead St. John’s. Alexander and Addae-Wusu each added 16 points for the Storm. But St. John’s got outrebounded 47-29 and Kansas turned 19 offensive rebounds into 24 points. The Storm also committed 17 turnovers that the Jayhawks used to score 16 points.

"In [Champagnie] and [Alexander], they have two guys who are legitimate players ... guys you talk about on the national scene," KU coach Bill Self said.

Braun finished with 31 points, Ochai Agbaji had 23 points and David McCormack had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Kansas.

Slow starts have been the St. John’s way thus far this season and Friday night was no exception. Nary four minutes had passed and the Storm was already looking up at a 13-2 Jayhawks lead and they went 1-for-7 from the floor with three turnovers.

"I thought we had nerves," Anderson said. "We were tentative and Kansas is a veteran team that took advantage of that."

Kansas continued to take advantage of the Storm’s sloppy play and lack of ferocity on the glass all the way to a 43-30 halftime lead. It was the fourth time in the first half that the Jayhawks had a 13-point advantage. KU turned 10 offensive rebounds into 11 points and a dozen Storm turnovers in 12 more.

Kansas also was defending Champagnie, the Storm’s top scorer, by holding him to just four points and three shots.

There was, however, one stretch in the first half when the Storm looked like they might be able to overtake KU. Alexander scored with an inside move, found Champagnie for a dunk on the break and had a three-point play on three consecutive St. John’s possessions. It cut the Kansas lead to 30-25 with 6:30 left in the half.

Kansas answered with a 9-1 run to get the margin back to 13 for the first time since it led 21-8.