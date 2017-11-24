TODAY'S PAPER
St. John’s loses for first time this season

By The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jordan Barnett had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Kassius Robertson added 17 points, and Missouri beat St. John’s 90-82 in the semifinals of the Advocare Invitational on Friday.

Missouri (5-1) has won consecutive games since announcing that starting guard Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with back surgery. Guard Blake Harris appeared to hurt his left knee in the first half and only played eight minutes.

The Red Storm led 58-50 with 12:20 left in the game but Missouri hit 10 of its final 12 shots from the floor and went on an 11-2 run to take the lead.

Shamorie Ponds had a career-high 31 points for the Red Storm (5-1), who were attempting to start the season 6-0 for the first time since 2009-10. Ponds has scored 20 or more points four times so far this season. He is averaging 28.5 in the tournament. The Red Storm will play in the third-place game Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers shot 52 percent (14-of-27) on 3-pointers and held a 41-27 rebounding advantage.

