Mustapha Heron had the ball at the top of the three-point arc when he spotted David Caraher alone under the basket. St. John’s senior leader didn’t hesitate and fired a bullet through DePaul’s defense to the sophomore, who made the layup and drew the foul. As the crowd at Madison Square Garden roared its approval, Heron backpedaled to center court with his hands high to exhort it further.

Heron missed three weeks with a serious ankle sprain and played unremarkably in his first two games back, but reemerged as a central figure for the Red Storm on Saturday. He had 15 points and shot 3-for-6 on three-pointers as St. John’s outlasted the Blue Demons, 74-67, before a very-engaged crowd of 6,636 for its first Big East win of the season.

“If he’s engaged and he doing the things that he’s been doing all his career, then I think it just kind of trickles throughout this team,” Storm coach Mike Anderson said of Heron. “It has a domino effect and guys shoot it with confidence.”

St. John (12-5, 1-3) snapped a three-game losing streak even though it went 0-for-7 from the floor over the final 6:03. Its last basket was Caraher’s layup and the Storm led 69-57 when he made the free throw.

DePaul (12-4, 0-3) had a chance to make it a two-point game with 42.3 seconds to play when Jalen Coleman-Lands was fouled on a three-pointer with the score 71-66, but he missed two and DePaul had to go to a fouling strategy. St. John’s went 3-for-4 on the line after that.

Anderson moved Rasheem Dunn into the starting lineup, replacing Julian Champagnie, and the Cleveland State transfer delivered 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Champagnie came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting. Jaylen Butz scored 17 for DePaul.

During the three-game skid, St. John’s shot just 35 percent from the field and an abysmal 18 percent on three-pointers. The Storm turned things in the right direction with a mindset to make the extra pass and find the open man. As a result, it had 23 assists on 25 baskets, made 40 percent from the floor and went 6-for-19 on threes.

“When teams share the ball and move the ball and guys get it on time — good things happen,” Storm coach Mike Anderson said. “We played with a better rhythm today, trusted one another [and] didn’t care who shot the ball.”

The Storm shook off the listlessness it showed in a 21-point loss at Georgetown on Wednesday and again displayed passion and effort on defense as it forced 19 turnovers, turned them into 14 points and limited the Blue Demons (12-4, 0-3) to 3-for-15 on three-point attempts.

“They sped us up physically but, more important, they sped us up mentally,” Demons coach Dave Leitao said. “We weren’t making the plays . . . [and] they got more confident as things happened for them.”

Heron appeared to be forcing things in his first two games back, shooting 7-for-21 overall and 0-for-9 on threes to average 7.5 points. It was a different look for him Saturday.

“I had patience and my teammates got me the ball in the right spots,” Heron said. “[I] Just tried to let it go and not think about it. I made sure I was locked and loaded every time [because] I make a higher percentage when I am ready to shoot.”