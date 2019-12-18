The St. John’s defense hasn’t exactly perfected the style of defense that first-year coach Mike Anderson said he’d pursue when he was hired in April, modeled after the “40 Minutes of Hell” pioneered by his mentor Nolan Richardson. But the Red Storm did put Albany through more than 10 minutes of purgatory on Wednesday night.

St. John’s wrested control of the contest in the first half with spirited stretch of 11:01 where it rattled off 21 unanswered points to build the foundation of an 85-57 non-conference victory at Carnesecca Arena.

The burst lasted 11:01 and included nine points from Julian Champagnie and four from Marcellus Earlington, but the defense was truly center stage. The Red Storm (10-2) held the Great Danes (6-7) to 0-for-14 shooting with eight turnovers as it turned an 8-3 deficit into a 24-8 lead.

St. John’s extended its winning streak to six games, despite being without the services of Mustapha Heron. Heron, who suffered a sprained ankle in the Dec. 10 win against Brown, sat on the bench during the game and is considered day-to-day. He has not practiced since the injury and thus appears a long shot for Saturday’s game in San Francisco against No. 16 Arizona; but having him back for the Dec. 31 Big East opener at home against No. 17 Butler.

Marcellus Earlington came off the bench to score 16 points with nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Champagnie finished with 14 points, Greg Williams Jr. had 11 points and Rasheem Dunn had 10 points and five assists for St. John’s. Those numbers are significant given that leading scorer LJ Figueroa had nine points on 4-for-17 shooting.

St. John’s forced 24 turnovers that it converted into 30 points and used 16 offensive rebounds to add 15 more points. The Storm did commit an unsightly 19 turnovers.

Malachi De Sousa scored 22 points to pace the Great Danes.

If there is a silver lining to the Heron injury, it could be how some players have up their game to help pick up the slack for the senior swingman.

Champagnie has been solid since he was installed in the starting lineup at the start of the season and came into the game as one of four Storm players averaging in double figures. Earlington’s effort, which included six offensive rebounds, was among his best in a St. John’s uniform. Dunn, the Cleveland State transfer, has steadily proved an essential piece since he became eligible three games into the season. And Williams Jr. missed a lot of the preseason with a back injury and may now be rounding into form; this is the best game he’s played this season.

Josh Roberts chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots and Nick Rutherford had seven assists for St. John’s. David Caraher — who replaced Heron in the starting lineup — had seven points and played 25 minutes.

Steere had to sit out. While it was expected that Ian Steere, the 6-9, 245-pound transfer from North Carolina State would be eligible to play in Wednesday night’s game against the Great Danes, he was not because it was still technically the last day of the semester. NCAA rules dictate the final day of the semester lasts until midnight. He will make his Red Storm debut against No. 16 Arizona on Saturday in San Francisco.