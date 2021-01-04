The St. John’s men’s basketball program resumed team activities on Monday, two days after a suspected positive COVID-19 test postponed its home game against DePaul less than an hour before tip-off. Subsequent testing showed no positives and the Saturday issue has been ascribed to a testing irregularity, according to school officials.

The Red Storm’s Wednesday game at Xavier will go on as scheduled, at 8 p.m. It will be telecast on CBS Sports Network.

"While the decision to postpone Saturday’s game was a tough one, we remain confident that we made the right choice," St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg said. "To be sure, we are equally relieved and thrilled that follow-up testing has delivered good news and that we’re set to resume our schedule."

St. John’s has had several games this season postponed or canceled because of issues in the programs of scheduled opponents. The Storm’s only glitch this season was Saturday and it does not require a pause in team activities.

"I’d like to thank our medical team and administration for their efforts over the past few days," Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "Our kids and our fans have been tremendous in their patience and understanding of this obviously sensitive issue. We can’t wait to get back on the court and continue with the season."