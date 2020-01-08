TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's goes down early, can't keep up with Georgetown in road loss

LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red

LJ Figueroa #30 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019.  Credit: Steven Ryan

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Mac McClung scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half and Georgetown easily beat St. John's 87-66 on Wednesday night.

McClung scored seven of Georgetown's opening 14 points as the Hoyas had a double-digit lead by the 14:05 mark of the first half. A 16-0 run pushed Georgetown's lead to 45-16 and the advantage was 53-26 at halftime.

Jamorko Pickett had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgetown (11-5, 1-2 Big East Conference). Terrell Allen added 16 points and five steals, and Jagan Mosely had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

LJ Figueroa had 23 points for the Red Storm (11-5, 0-3). Rasheem Dunn added 18 points and nine rebounds.

Georgetown plays No. 16 Villanova on the road on Saturday. St. John's faces DePaul at home on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks forward Bobby Portis, right, fouls Los Angeles Portis accepts big fine, glad for no suspension
Knicks forward Marcus Morris plays against the Nets Knicks' Morris shows his value in or out of lineup
Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge watches the Glauber: Judge gets chance to express vision to fans
Jeff McNeil #6 of the Mets celebrates his McNeil, Mets get a lucky break for a change
Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge watches team History says Joe Judge's first impression tends to impress
Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge on the New coach Judge wowed Giants co-owners in interview
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search