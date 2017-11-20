St. John's vs. Molloy

The St. John's men's basketball team beat Molloy, 71-43, in a non-conference game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Carnesecca Arena.

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's scores on a lay up against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's is defended by Josh Dennis of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy is defended by Shamorie Ponds of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's drives to the basket under pressure from Justin Caldwell of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Nick Corbett of Molloy is defended by Marcus LoVett of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marvin Clark II of St. John's attempts a three point basket against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's reacts against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's and Mike Torre of Molloy battle for position during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's dunks the ball against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy is defended by Justin Simon of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's attempts a lay up against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's looks on against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's attempts a layup against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's steals the ball from Josh Dennis of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on offense against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's blocks a shot from Derrick Okunpolor of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's greets his team prior to an NCAA men's basketball game against Molloy at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marcus LoVett of St. John's is introduced prior to an NCAA men's basketball game against Molloy at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on offense against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's is defended by Steven Torre of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's is pursued by Josh Dennis of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's dunks the ball against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's drives to the basket against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Mike Torre of Molloy is defended by Justin Simon of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's scores a basket and draws the foul against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.