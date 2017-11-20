TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's vs. Molloy

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The St. John's men's basketball team beat Molloy, 71-43, in a non-conference game on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Carnesecca Arena.

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's scores on a
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's scores on a lay up against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's is defended by
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's is defended by Josh Dennis of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's attempts a jump
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's attempts a jump
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy is defended by Shamorie
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy is defended by Shamorie Ponds of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's drives to the
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's drives to the basket under pressure from Justin Caldwell of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Nick Corbett of Molloy is defended by Marcus
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Nick Corbett of Molloy is defended by Marcus LoVett of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marvin Clark II of St. John's attempts a
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II of St. John's attempts a three point basket against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's reacts
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's reacts against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's and Mike Torre
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's and Mike Torre of Molloy battle for position during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's attempts a jump
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's dunks the ball
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's dunks the ball against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy is defended by Justin
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy is defended by Justin Simon of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's attempts a lay
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's attempts a lay up against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's looks on against
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's looks on against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's attempts a layup
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's attempts a layup against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's steals the ball
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's steals the ball from Josh Dennis of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's attempts a jump
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's attempts a jump shot against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on offense against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's blocks a shot
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's blocks a shot from Derrick Okunpolor of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's greets
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's greets his team prior to an NCAA men's basketball game against Molloy at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marcus LoVett of St. John's is introduced prior
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett of St. John's is introduced prior to an NCAA men's basketball game against Molloy at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett of St. John's handles ball on offense against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's is defended by
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Amar Alibegovic of St. John's is defended by Steven Torre of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Justin Simon of St. John's is pursued by
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's is pursued by Josh Dennis of Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's dunks the ball
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's dunks the ball against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's drives to the
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's drives to the basket against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Mike Torre of Molloy is defended by Justin
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Mike Torre of Molloy is defended by Justin Simon of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's scores a basket
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's scores a basket and draws the foul against Molloy during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy reacts to the play
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Curtis Jenkins of Molloy reacts to the play against St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017.

