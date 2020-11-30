St. John’s will not play at 17th-ranked Texas Tech on Thursday as scheduled because of COVID-19 risks, the school announced Monday afternoon. The Red Storm will add a game against BYU on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, to its schedule.

The rate of coronavirus infections has spiked in Texas and Lubbock County is particularly affected. St. John’s officials decided Monday that travel to the region is too risky right now. As a result the two schools agreed to cancel the game, which was to be part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

"St. John’s top priority is to best ensure ways to minimize risks associated with this global pandemic for both our University community and public health," the school said in a statement. "The University’s COVID-19 management team in consultation with local health experts came to this decision. In the end and with profound disappointment, the gravity of the concerns outweighed the excitement and opportunity to play this game."

"We absolutely agree with our University’s decision," St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg said in a statement. "The decisions made by St. John’s since the outset of the pandemic have resulted in creating one of the safest and healthiest college environments in the country this past Fall. Our student-athletes and staff remain excited and we will continue forward."

Eight of 11 Big East teams have had to pause activities at one point because of a positive test; St. John’s is one of three that has not.

BYU is available after Vanderbilt pulled out of the Legends Classic because of COVID-19 concerns. The Storm will meet the Cougars at 5 p.m. Wednesday and the game will air on ESPN2.

St. John’s game on Sunday against Sacred Heart and Dec. 8 game against Fordham have both been canceled because those programs are in a coronavirus-related pause. The Storm is in the process of lining up games to replace them.