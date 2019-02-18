If there were any doubts about whether St. John’s belongs in the NCAA Tournament field – and the Red Storm had sown several – they should be gone after what transpired on Sunday. The Storm staged an uplifting comeback from a 19-point deficit to take down defending national champion and then-No. 13 Villanova, 71-65, before a sellout crowd of 19,812 at the Garden.

It was a win that made a statement: St. John’s absolutely belongs in the field of 68.

The Red Storm, now 19-7 and 7-6 in the Big East, already had made a case by beating No. 11 Marquette twice as well as posting impressive wins at Creighton and against VCU. But for anyone thinking that the success against the Golden Eagles was merely about the Storm matching up well, beating the 17th-ranked Wildcats showed how it’s capable of beating just about anyone.

And if St. John’s ends up a 20-win team with a .500 record or better in one of college basketball’s five best conferences? That’s exactly what the NCAA Tournament selection committee has to take into consideration.

Put in even simpler terms: St. John’s is a dangerous team no one wants to face.

Villanova coach Jay Wright said as much when asked if he sees the Storm as an NCAA Tournament team. His answer: “I do. I definitely do. We’ve played a lot of good teams this year that are going to be tournament teams. I compare them to the Marquettes, the Florida States, the Michigans . . . [and] Kansas. They can play with any of those teams.”

Bolstering this argument is that St. John’s pulled off its biggest comeback win in nine seasons despite the rare off game by leading scorer Shamorie Ponds. The junior guard had 11 points on 2-for-14 shooting. Yet the Storm showed that it was deep, talented and versatile enough to win anyway.

LJ Figueroa had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals; the sophomore had three three-pointers in the second half, one for the Storm’s first lead and another to give it the lead for good with 3:51 to play. Mustapha Heron added 19 points and Justin Simon had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Sure, there was reason to doubt St. John’s before this. It won its first 12 games, but against one of the 15 weakest schedules in the country. And even though it beat Marquette at home, doubts festered when it dropped home games to DePaul (without Ponds), Georgetown and Providence (without Heron).

But after all that, even the popular measures for evaluating teams indicate St. John’s should get in.

St. John’s is one of only 33 teams to receive a vote in the AP poll released Monday. Its NET ranking is 46. Its RPI is 50. Kenpom.com’s metrics rate it No. 50. And none of the tournament field prognosticators see St. John’s as on the bubble, more viewing it as a No. 9, 10 or 11 seed in the field at the moment.

This is a snapshot of where St. John’s stands right now, with the understanding that a lot can happen before Selection Sunday on March 17. The Storm has five conference regular-season games left, including four against the bottom three teams in the Big East: home-and-home with Xavier, at Providence Wednesday and at DePaul. The other is Saturday at the Garden against Seton Hall – potentially a significant tilt – with whom it shares third place in the standings.

“We control our own destiny,” is how senior Marvin Clark II put it before the Villanova game and he is right. If St. John’s wins four or five, it could be looking at a very good seeding. If it makes a run in – or wins – the conference tournament, even more so.

But if the Storm returns to its inconsistent ways, anything could happen. A sub-.500 finish in the Big East jeopardizes its tournament seeding. That and a one-game appearance in the conference tournament would bring back the doubts and make Selection Sunday excruciating.

The Storm players have declared they turned the corner and left the inconsistency behind before. Sunday’s win lends Heron's words afterward a bit more credence.

“We’re not complacent. It’s good that we beat the defending national champions, but we still have the rest of Big East play,” he said. “Then we have a Big East Tournament. So getting to the NCAA Tournament [comes] third on our list. We’re worried about Providence [on Wednesday] and then every game after that.”