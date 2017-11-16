TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's vs. Nebraska

St. John's beat Nebraska, 79-56, in a men's basketball game Thursday at Carnesecca Arena.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

St. John's celebrates a play against Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds of St. John's is defended by Duby Okeke of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds under pressure from Glynn Watson Jr. of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's is pursued by Isaac Copeland of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

James Palmer Jr. of Nebraska has his shot blocked by Tariq Owens of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Evan Taylor of Nebraska is defended by Marcus LoVett of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's is introduced prior to an NCAA men's basketball game against Nebraska at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Glynn Watson Jr. of the Nebraska is defended by Tariq Owens and Bashir Ahmed of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's is pursued by Isaiah Roby of the Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's battles for position with Duby Okeke of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tariq Owens of the St. John's celebrates a play against Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Duby Okeke of Nebraska and Justin Simon of St. John's battle for the ball during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

St. John's stands for the national anthem prior to an NCAA men's basketball game against Nebraska at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe of St. John's is defended by Jordy Tshimanga of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Tariq Owens of St. John's celebrates a play against Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed of St. John's attempts a shot defended by James Palmer Jr. of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Isaac Copeland of Nebraska is defended by Tariq Owens of St. John's during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II of St. John's wins the tip against Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett of St. John's is pursued by Evan Taylor of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Justin Simon of St. John's attempts to block the shot from James Palmer Jr. of Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett of the St. John's drives to the basket defended by Anton Gill of the Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett of St. John's drives to the basket against Nebraska during an NCAA men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

