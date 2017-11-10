This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's vs. New Orleans

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
St. John's hosts New Orleans in a men's basketball game Friday at Carnesecca Arena.

Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's and
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's and Michael Zeno #11 of New Orleans battle for the ball during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Ezekiel Charles #33 of New Orleans attempts a
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Ezekiel Charles #33 of New Orleans attempts a shot defended by Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's is defended by Makur Puou #22 and Dionta Champion #0 of New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Kassoum Yakwe #14 of St. John's drives to
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Kassoum Yakwe #14 of St. John's drives to the basket against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's attempts a
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's attempts a pass against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's attempts a
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's attempts a lay up against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's instructs
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Head coach Chris Mullin of St. John's instructs his team against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's dunks the
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's dunks the ball against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's looks
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's looks to pass against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Troy Green #3 of New Orleans is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Troy Green #3 of New Orleans is defended by Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Michael Zeno #11 of New Orleans is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Michael Zeno #11 of New Orleans is defended by Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's passes the
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's passes the ball under pressure from Tyren Harrison #15 and Bryson Robinson #4 of New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Amar Alibegovic #10 of St. John's is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Amar Alibegovic #10 of St. John's is defended by Tyren Harrison #15 of New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's dunks the
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's dunks the ball against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's looks to
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Justin Simon #5 of St. John's looks to pass against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's makes
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Marvin Clark II #13 of St. John's makes a layup against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Bashir Ahmed #1 of St. John's looks to
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Bashir Ahmed #1 of St. John's looks to the basket against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's drives to
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's drives to the basket against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Bryson Robinson #4 of New Orleans is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Bryson Robinson #4 of New Orleans is defended by Justin Simon #5 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Troy Green #3 of New Orleans is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Troy Green #3 of New Orleans is defended by Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Amar Alibegovic #10 of St. John's drives to
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Amar Alibegovic #10 of St. John's drives to basket against New Orleans during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

Troy Green #3 of New Orleans is defended
Photo Credit: Steven Ryan / Steven Ryan

Troy Green #3 of New Orleans is defended by Marcus LoVett #20 of St. John's during a men's basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Friday, Nov 10, 2017.

