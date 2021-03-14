St. John's takes a pass on NIT

St. John’s has opted to end its men’s basketball season.

Though a near certainty for selection, St. John’s on Friday removed itself from consideration for this season’s 16-team NIT, athletic director Mike Cragg said. Though coach Mike Anderson was asked about the NIT after Thursday’s overtime loss to Seton Hall in the Big East Tournament and replied "we will continue to play," Cragg said they were in agreement on Friday.

"If it was a normal year, I don't think there would have been much discussion: we would have played," Cragg said. "It's been a long haul since July [for the program]. We've asked a lot and received even more, but to ask to continue is just too much. It has taken a toll."

The Red Storm (16-11) ended up in fourth place in the Big East with a 10-9 conference mark. It’s the first time in six years that St. John’s finished with a conference record above .500 and the highest it has placed in the standings in 21 years.

Moreover, sophomore Julian Champagnie was a first-team all-conference selection, Anderson was Big East Coach of the Year and Posh Alexander was named co-Freshman of the Year and co-Defensive Player of the Year.

St. John’s knows the potential value of playing a postseason and maybe winning a championship, It has played in 28 NITs and won five titles.

"They’ve been on campus and following our strict protocols since July and no basketball player — men’s or women’s — has tested positive for COVID," Cragg said. "I consider that victory enough."

No Moore. St. John’s junior Isaih Moore announced through a social media post that he is putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-9 forward averaged 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes this season.