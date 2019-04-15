St. John’s will interview Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser for its men’s basketball coaching job, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Moser, 50, guided his Missouri Valley Conference team to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in the 2017-18 season. It was Moser’s first appearance in the NCAAs in eight seasons at the school. The 11th-seeded Ramblers beat Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State before losing to Michigan. Loyola-Chicago won a school-record 32 games with only six losses. The team finished the 2018-19 season 20-14 after losing in the first round of the NIT to Creighton. Moser is 80-96 at the Loyola.

St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg is not confirming candidates in the search, which started when Chris Mullin stepped down a week ago with two years remaining on his contract. Iona's Tim Cluess has been reported to be a candidate, but Iona said last week that St. John's has not sought permission to interview him.

“Our comprehensive search to find the best fit for St. John’s has been productive over the past six days,’’ Cragg said in a text. “It has has been exciting to see the high level of interest and we are looking forward to starting the hard work ahead in building off of last year’s NCAA Tournament team.”