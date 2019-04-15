TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsCollegeSt Johns

St. John's to interview Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser, reports say

The coach guided the Ramblers to the Final Four two seasons ago.

Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Ramblers

Head coach Porter Moser of the Loyola Ramblers looks on during practice before the 2018 Men's NCAA Final Four at the Alamodome on March 30, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

By Steven Marcus and Jim Baumbach steven.marcus@newsday.com, jim.baumbach@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

St. John’s will interview Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser for its men’s basketball coaching job, according to multiple reports on Monday.   

Moser, 50, guided his Missouri Valley Conference team to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in the 2017-18 season. It was Moser’s first appearance in the NCAAs in eight seasons at the school. The 11th-seeded Ramblers beat Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State before losing to Michigan. Loyola-Chicago won a school-record 32 games with only six losses. The team finished the 2018-19 season 20-14 after losing in the first round of the NIT to Creighton. Moser is 80-96 at the Loyola.

St. John’s athletic director Mike Cragg is not confirming candidates in the search, which started when Chris Mullin stepped down a week ago with two years remaining on his contract. Iona's Tim Cluess has been reported to be a candidate, but Iona said last week that St. John's has not sought permission to interview him. 

“Our comprehensive search to find the best fit for St. John’s has been productive over the past six days,’’ Cragg said in a text. “It has has been exciting to see the high level of interest and we are looking forward to starting the hard work ahead in building off of last year’s NCAA Tournament team.”

Newsday

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on from the Yanks-Sox series is about turning things around
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks Best: Isles fans can dare to dream
Mike Tirico at the NBC Universal mid-season press Tirico ready for Isles-Pens in his first NHL playoff call
Odell Beckham Jr. catches a touchdown pass against With Odell, Collins gone, Giants begin anew with OTAs
Penguins center Sidney Crosby is checked by Islanders Maintenance day for Mayfield of betting-favorite Isles
Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates after Adjustments await Nets, Sixers in Game 2