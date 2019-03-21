Since taking over the St. John’s program in April 2015, coach Chris Mullin has preached consistency above all else.

There were other things he wanted — a style of play, a level of fitness, attractiveness to New York recruits — but the approach would be the cornerstone of success.

Mullin envisioned players who had great work habits and dedication and who played every opponent, formidable or weak, exactly the same.

Well, the 2018-19 Red Storm were many things, but consistent was not one of them.

The 21-13 record was their best under Mullin, they got back into the Top 25 at one point and they reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Mullin took over, but for every accomplishment, there was a “but.”

St. John’s finished under .500 in the Big East for a fourth straight season, lasted a week in the rankings after an embarrassing home loss to DePaul and followed a win over nationally ranked Villanova on Feb. 17 by going 2-6 the rest of the way.

Mullin called the 74-65 First Four loss to Arizona State in Dayton on Wednesday “one of our worst games of the season overall.” St. John’s selection for the 68th and final spot in the NCAA field was highly scrutinized, and it answered the doubters by confirming their suspicions.

Shamorie Ponds was asked about the late-season collapse and gave an answer representative of others his teammates gave: “I don’t have no answer to it. I can’t really hit it on the head. But it happens.”

“It was a really fun team to coach,” Mullin said. “It wasn’t the most consistent, but they were really, really good guys to coach. I really appreciate their work ethic and the way they showed up each day, whether we had a really bad loss or a good win.”

Despite the most talented and experienced roster of players in Mullin’s four seasons, St. John’s did not make a quantum leap, and that left players with mixed emotions. Junior Mustapha Heron said Wednesday, “This leaves a bad taste in your mouth, but we made it to the tournament, which is good.”

The play of LJ Figueroa may have been the biggest revelation. The sophomore transfer was third on the team in scoring with a 14.4-point average, first in rebounding at 6.4 per game and second in steals with 61. With junior Justin Simon, the Big East defensive player of the year, coming back and second-leading scorer Heron possibly returning — he hasn’t committed to it — St. John’s appears to have the core of a team that can get back to the NCAA Tournament, even with Ponds likely headed for the NBA.

Freshmen Greg Williams Jr. and Josh Roberts showed they can play in the Big East. Several potentially impactful transfers will become eligible next season: 6-5 Eli Wright from Mississippi State and Ian Steere from North Carolina State have been sitting out per NCAA transfer rules and 6-3 Cameron Mack committed from junior college.

Mullin wasn’t ready to assess the season in the minutes after Wednesday night’s loss, but it was clear he felt the team should feel accomplishment in progress. “These guys, as days go by, they’ll appreciate what they did here,” he said, “and they should be proud of themselves.”