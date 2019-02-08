St. John's has favorable schedule as it looks to finish strong

The possibility that St. John’s will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 became very real over the past 10 days. The Red Storm fared well though its toughest stretch of the season – road games at Creighton, No. 2 Duke and No. 10 Marquette – by going 2-1 with a pair of Big East wins. Now it enters a final stretch where it can really solidify things.

St. John’s (17-6, 5-5) has a very favorable-looking looking schedule the rest of the way with five of the last eight games at home and road contests against three second-tier Big East opponents. It begins with Saturday’s noon matchup against Providence (13-10, 3-7) at Madison Square Garden.

“It definitely feels like the stretch ahead designed for us to have success,” senior Marvin Clark II said. “I don’t know anybody that wouldn’t take that schedule. But it’s definitely . . . something to look forward to. What player, especially me being a senior, doesn’t want to have this backend stretch with more home games than road [games]? It’s definitely set up for us to succeed.”

It’s been a middling season for the Big East with only two teams – the 10th-ranked Golden Eagles and No. 14 Villanova – providing chances for high-profile wins. St. John’s has prevailed in two their three chances so far (beating Marquette twice) and now has a NET ranking of No. 39 nationally. It meets the defending national champion Wildcats a week from Sunday at the Garden.

Asked if he feels his Storm is set up for a big stretch, coach Chris Mullin said, “I think if we do that we’ll set ourselves up for a better stretch run.”

Providence’s huge front line of 6-7 Alpha Diallo (17.3-point average), 6-6 A.J. Reeves (11.4) and 6-10 Nate Watson (10.4) will dwarf the Storm. However, the key is for St. John’s not to become its own worst enemy. It’s been through the gauntlet and this is a time for it to turn its play up and not get comfortable with its position and expect things to take care of themselves.

“We’ve had instances – like for instance when we got [nationally] ranked [on Jan. 7] – we kind of got, I guess, relaxed," Clark said. "We were cool with being ranked No. 24 and [lost].

“It’s definitely no time to relax . . . We need to win out. That’s our goal: win out and set ourselves up to make this tournament run and possibly get a great seeding.”

St. John’s strong offense – it shoots 47 percent overall and 37 percent on three-pointers – was its cornerstone early against a suspect non-conference schedule. In Big East play, as Mullin said, “any game that we have won we’ve played good defense – that has been a constant.”

Cedee Keita, the 6-9 South Carolina transfer, underscored that point in a late January players-only meeting. With help from a member of the video crew he was able to show his teammates the difference between what it looked like when they played badly versus when they played well. “I thought it was something we needed to look at,” he said.

“People only get to see the good things – the culture we live in is highlights, highlights, highlights – instead of seeing what it really is,” Clark said. “It was just a great chance to see both sides, good basketball and bad. It’s being able to see yourself and say, ‘I’ve got to make a change.’ ”

Notes & quotes. Mullin said Bryan Trimble Jr., sidelined against Marquette by a thumb injury, has practiced and will play against Providence.