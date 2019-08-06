TODAY'S PAPER
St. John's adds shooting guard Rasheem Dunn to men's basketball roster

Rasheem Dunn of St. Francis of Brooklyn passes

Rasheem Dunn of St. Francis of Brooklyn passes the ball during the second half of a game against Notre Dame on Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Robert Franklin

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
St. John's has added Brooklyn native Rasheem Dunn to its men's basketball roster, the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Dunn, a 6-2 shooting guard, played two seasons at St. Francis of Brooklyn. He averaged team-highs of 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30 games, including 29 starts, as a sophomore in the 2017-18 season. He averaged 13.1 points per game as a freshman.

Dunn sat out last season at Cleveland State, and would have to sit out this season at St. John's as a transfer, per NCAA rules. But St. John's said Dunn is expected to apply for a hardship waiver, which if approved by the NCAA would make him eligible to play immediately. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rasheem to our family here at St. John’s,” St. John's head coach Mike Anderson said in a statement.  “He’s certainly no stranger to the area and we believe that his maturity and natural scoring ability will serve the program well moving forward.”

Dunn was a teammate of former St. John's star Shamorie Ponds at Thomas Jefferson High School during the team's run to the PSAL and New York State Federation titles in 2016.

