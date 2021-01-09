Red Storm fall behind early, crushed by Creighton

St. John’s started its Saturday in Omaha with a big break: Creighton’s top player and the Big East Preseason Player of the Year Marcus Zegarowski was out with a hamstring injury. And after the game tipped off, the Red Storm shot well above its averages by making 40% of its three-pointers and 46% overall.

But these factors and numbers did not add up to a win against No. 7 Creighton. It wasn’t even close. The St. John’s defense was a sieve and an ineffective one at that. The Storm ended up getting smoked by the shorthanded Bluejays, 97-79, at CHI Health Center.

In fact, St. John’s (6-6, 1-5) wasn’t in the game for all that long. Creighton (10-2, 6-1) had its highest-scoring first half since it joined the Big East in 2013, made 59% from the floor and matched its per-game average of 10 three-pointers as it raced past the Storm for a 56-39 lead at the half.

The Bluejays led by double figures the rest of the way, coasting to the easy victory.

"Our defense seemed a step slow in getting to where their shooters were," Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "We scored 39 [in the first half], but you have to do it on the defensive side of the ball as well."

"I feel like we have to get a better defensive mindset," Julian Champagnie said. "I don't think we're going in saying ‘we're not going to play defense here.’ We're going in saying ‘we're going to play defense, and we're going to lock up,’ but sometimes this kind of thing happens. I couldn't tell you what it is."

Champagnie was one of the few truly bright spots for St. John’s. He had a career-best 33 points and 10 rebounds, the first Storm player with a 30-point double-double since D’Angelo Harrison put up those same numbers against DePaul in 2015.

"He may be as good a one-on-one player as there is in the conference," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

Marcellus Earlington added 13 poinst and Posh Alexander had eight points and six assists for the Storm.

With Zegarowski out, Creighton got contributions from all over the place. Duke transfer Alex O’Connell, who became eligible in December when the NCAA cleared all transfers to play immediately this season, had 16 points, including four three-pointers. Denzel Mahoney had 24 points with four three-pointers and Mitch Ballock added 14 points with four threes as the Bluejays made a season-best 16 outside the arc. Six Bluejays scored in double figures.

"We had guys giving up open shots for other open shots and scored 40 points on 22 possessions [in one stretch]," McDermott said. "That’s how our offense is designed. That’s our culture."

Anderson’s reputation is for playing a defense-first brand of basketball and using a pressuring style to speed opponents up into making mistakes. That's what makes this season confounding as the Storm defense has been poor for long stretches in a lot of games. Creighton made just 12 turnovers on Saturday, seemingly unbothered by the St. John’s press.

The Storm trailed 82-60 with 9:46 to play and twice got the deficit to 11, but as Champagnie said, "Our defense was like half on and half off . . . When you play at the seventh-ranked team in the country, you can’t have mishaps."

In the final analysis, Creighton shot 54% overall and 44% on threes.

"It’s disappointing," Anderson said. "Today was about our defense . . . My issue was with our defense. The rhythm on defense just wasn’t there."