St. John’s this season has turned blowing leads and losing close games into something of an art form and so it seemed the Red Storm would do it again in its regular-season finale against Maquette on Saturday. A lead that had been as large as 21 points slipped away in the second half as 13 free throws were missed and the three-point shooting cooled and then it became a one-possession game in the final minute.

However, the Storm might be making progress. Freshman Julian Champagnie and sophomore Greg Williams Jr. made key plays in the final three seconds to avert the disaster. Champagnie deflected the ball away from driving Golden Eagles star Markus Howard and after Nick Rutherford was fouled and missed both free throws, Williams got a hand on Jamal Cain’s attempt at a last-ditch heave.

Those fingertip plays made the difference as St. John’s eked out an 88-86 Big East win before 7,720 at the Garden. The Red Storm (16-15, 5-13) will go into this week’s conference tournament seeded ninth of 10, but also having won two of three for the first time since December.

“It was good to see them making those plays down the stretch,” St. John’s coach Mike Anderson said. “Those are the plays we hadn't been making, so it was good to see us making them even as Marquette was making that run.”

Champagnie had 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Rutherford had a career-high 19 points and six assists, Williams had 17 points and five steals and LJ Figueroa had 15 points for the Storm, who forced 20 Marquette turnovers and converted them into 27 points. St. John’s built its big lead in the first half while making seven of 12 three-point shots — two each by Rutherford, Williams and Figueroa — and though it was only 2-for-10 after the break, the 41 percent for the game was among its best.

Howard scored 30 points and Sacar Anim added 24 points for Marquette (18-12, 8-10) which has lost six of its last seven.

St. John’s will be facing a Georgetown, to which it has lost twice this season, in the opening round of the Big East Tournament at the Garden on Wednesday. The last time the teams met on that court was Feb. 2 when the Hoyas prevailed by a point on Omer Yurtseven’s basket with 10.2 seconds left. However Anderson and the Storm players feel like they are playing a better brand of basketball with wins over Providence, Creighton and the Eagles in the past three weeks.

“We have more pieces playing well,” Anderson said in the postgame interview room, flanked by Champagnie and Williams. “These two guys are playing with great confidence. There’s consistency and they are playing more meaningful minutes . . . We have more of a unit and they are becoming a smarter team.”

Williams said, “I think we’re trusting each other and playing for each other more now.”

Marquette first got it down to a one-possession game when Rutherford made one of two free throws with 2:47 left and Howard raced for a driving layup to make it 83-80 with 2:41 to go. Rasheem Dunn had a driving layup and Champagnie a putback around a Cain missed jumper to get the margin back to 87-80 with 1:20 left. But Anim had a three-pointer and a three-point play on consecutive Eagles trips to make it 88-86 with 44.2 seconds left.

After a Rutherford miss, Champagnie got the deflection on the driving Howard and Marquette had to foul Rutherford with 1.2 seconds left. He missed both. Cain got the rebound and tried for the heave, but Williams knocked it away from behind.

“It’s a good team win and now we move on to the next season,” Anderson said.