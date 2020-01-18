St. John’s on Saturday sure seemed to have the right recipe to cook up an upset of No. 18 Seton Hall at the Garden.

The Red Storm got 20 points off 19 turnovers, had 15 offensive rebounds, 18 second-chance points and 36 points in the paint. Big guns Mustapha Heron and LJ Figueroa both played well and combined to shoot 50 percent. And Josh Roberts tied a career high in scoring.

The one thing St. John’s didn’t have in its mix was an answer for Pirates star Myles Powell and that made all the difference. The 6-2 senior guard scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half – including the 2,000th of his career – as Seton Hall erased a 13-point halftime deficit and walked out with an 82-79 Big East win before 10,428.

For the Pirates (14-4, 6-0), it was their eighth straight win and four of their six Big East victories have come on the road, including Wednesday’s takedown of No. 5 Butler. St. John’s (12-7, 1-5) continues to play far better than expected, but it has dropped five of six.

“I was proud of our effort and I’m not into moral victories,” Storm coach Mike Anderson said. “We lost a game at home and that’s got to hurt, but . . . against a very, very good opponent, Seton Hall, we gave ourselves a chance.”

Powell scored seven key points in the final 2:29, including a three-point play that fouled Figueroa out with 16 points and gave the Pirates a 75-73 lead with 1:37 to play.

Heron, who led the Storm with 18 points, didn’t get the ball at all down the stretch; his last shot came with 5:57 left and his last points were two free throws with 5:29 left to give St. John’s a 67-66 lead. Asked about not getting the ball late, Heron replied: “My teammates make plays; I don’t need to have the ball all the time.”

But Anderson took issue with the premise of the question.

“Why would that occur [to you]?” he said. “You saw a great ballgame. That’s how guys become individuals. To me the question doesn’t make any sense.”

So Anderson was asked if he was fine with his senior leader not getting the ball down the stretch and answered: “No. I think that’s something we’re going to work on in terms of trying to get it to him.”

Rasheem Dunn had the ball in his hands and attacked the rim for the Storm late.

He scored on a drive with 1:21 left to tie it 75-75. After The Hall’s Quincy McKnight made one of two free throws, Dunn was called for charging. Powell scored on a driving layup with 29 seconds left for a three-point lead.

Dunn drove and scored with 20 ticks left, but St. John’s then had to foul. Seton Hall made all four of its free throws in the remaining time. St. John’s had a chance to tie the game, but Dunn couldn’t keep the handle and dished to Marcellus Earlington, whose three-point attempt at the buzzer was way short.

Roberts had 16 points and eight rebounds for St. John’s. McKnight had 20 points and Romaro Gill 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots for the Pirates.

St. John’s next two games are on the road, at Marquette and then DePaul. Anderson thinks the good results are bound to come. “I like how this team responded to tough losses,” he said.