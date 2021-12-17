St. John’s scheduled Big East opener at 16th-ranked Seton Hall on Monday has been canceled and the Red Storm will be awarded a victory by forfeit.

Seton Hall announced that it will not play the game because of COVID-19 issues within the program. It will be the second straight game the Pirates have been forced to cancel; they also canceled a Thursday game against Iona.

A Big East rule implemented for this season states that in the conference standings, the Red Storm are awarded a victory and the Pirates a loss.

The rule reads "if a conference game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date because one team is unable to begin or complete the game due to an insufficient number of players, including as a result of COVID-19, that team will have forfeited the game, with a loss assigned to that team in the conference standings. A win will be assigned to its opponent."

More than 20 Division I programs have been paused this season because of coronavirus issues. In the Big East, DePaul also is currently on pause because of COVID-19.