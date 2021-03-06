St. John's climbs out of 18-0 hole and storms past Seton Hall

This one was simply incredible.

St. John’s capped its regular season with an absolutely astonishing feat on Saturday against Seton Hall. The Red Storm allowed the Pirates to score the game’s first 18 points, then clawed back into the game and blew past them for an 81-71 Big East victory at Carnesecca Arena.

And it all happened with freshman phenom Posh Alexander out again with a sprained right thumb.

The victory earns St. John’s (16-10, 10-9), picked to finish ninth of 11 in a preseason poll of Big East coaches, a fifth-place finish and a bye into the conference tournament quarterfinals. It is the first time since 2014-15 that St. John’s has finished above .500 in conference play and earned a bye out of the first round.

St. John’s will meet the No. 4 seed on Thursday at the Garden. It will be Xavier if it wins in the last game of the regular season or the Pirates.

Seton Hall (13-12, 10-9), once considered on course for the NCAA Tournament, has lost four in a row. And the Storm might have picked up the scent of the trail into the NCAAs.

Julian Champagnie shook off a bad first half and scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half to head up a truly ensemble effort for St. John’s. Dylan Addae-Wusu had a season-high 14 points, Marcellus Earlington had 12 points on four three-pointers and Greg Williams Jr. had 11 points and five assists for the Storm, who also got key minutes from John McGreiff, Vince Cole and Josh Roberts.

Sando Mamukelashvili had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates.

The 18-0 deficit was ugly, but the late kick by St. John’s was something to behold. Before the midpoint of the second half, the Storm went on a 26-6 run with 11 points from Champagnie and five from Addae-Wusu, whose two free throws with 11:28 to play put the Storm up 56-46 and left Seton Hall staggered.

When Cole hit a three-pointer with 6:04 to play, St. John’s was 14-for-18 shooting in the second half.

As bad as St. John’s was in the first seven minutes of the game, that’s how gritty they were the rest of the way in the first half. The Red Storm got its first basket on a fast-break layup by Addae-Wusu and then began chipping away. They got to within 27-21 when Rasheem Dunn made one of two free throws with 6:18 left in the half and within 32-26 on a Williams three-pointer with 3:07 left, but trailed 38-28 at the break.

St. John’s threatened to make the lead even narrower than six points a couple of times, but came up empty on those possessions.

And they did it with Champagnie, the conference’s leading scorer, getting only five points and shooting 2-for-7. Dunn — the hero of Wednesday’s Alexander-less win over Providence — shot 0-for-4 in the first half and had only one point.

The numbers in that first 6:59 perfectly describe how badly St. John’s played. The Storm had 13 possessions and went 0-for-10 from the floor with no offensive rebounds and three turnovers. It’s as poor as they’ve looked in a very long time.

Seton Hall, coming in on a three-game losing streak that has completely jeopardized its NCAA Tournament chances, had11 assists on its first 13 baskets.