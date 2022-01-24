St. John’s may have finally found its identity.

Coming off Saturday’s poor performance and six-point loss to Seton Hall at the Garden, the Red Storm was thrust Monday night into a rematch in the Pirates’ historic Walsh Gymnasium, a bandbox cauldron of hostility. And that’s where St. John’s saw that it must deploy a longer rotation of 10 players, use pressure defense for the full 94 feet, make the extra pass on offense and rebound with enormous passion.

It was something to behold as the Storm blew the doors off the Pirates for an 84-63 Big East win to silence a crowd of more than 1,300.

St. John’s never trailed, built a lead to 21 points after less than 16 minutes and, after making it through one Seton Hall blitz late in the first half, continued to pound the Pirates after the break.

The Pirates were on campus for a conference game for the first time in 37 years as the rescheduled game fell on a date when Prudential Center wasn’t available.

Posh Alexander was not in the starting lineup but only missed the first 2:16 and ended up with 19 points. Aaron Wheeler continued to emerge as a serious threat on both ends of the court with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Montez Mathis had three steals, including one he turned into a mesmerizing breakaway dunk and had 10 points for the Storm (11-7, 3-4). Myles Cale had 16 points to lead the Pirates (12-6, 3-5).

It didn’t take long to see that Storm coach Mike Anderson had changed his approach to taking on the Pirates since Saturday’s debacle against them at the Garden. The Storm had rotated 10 players into the lineup within the first eight minutes Monday night and was in the full-court press on almost every Seton Hall possession. The goal in the short term was to exploit the absence of Pirates point guard Bryce Aiken, who is in concussion protocols, and in the long-term to maybe wear the Hall out.

St. John’s not only got after it on defense, they didn’t let the Pirates dominate them on the boards and they continually made the extra pass to make 17 of their first 33 shots, exploding to a 42-21 lead when Julian Champagnie finished a fast break with a dunk.

This was the first Big East game that Seton Hall has played on campus since a win over Connecticut on March 2, 1985, when the structure had a seating capacity of approximately 3,200.

The Pirates played all their conference home games to that point at Walsh Gymnasium from the Big East’s inaugural season in 1979 until they moved those to Brendan Byrne Arena at the Meadowlands for the 1985-86 season. Walsh underwent major renovations since the move and now houses athletics offices and has a seating capacity of 1,316.

The game analyst for the national television broadcast was Bill Raftery, who coached the Pirates from 1970-81.

There was no way that the Storm wasn’t going to hear an answer from the Pirates after going up by 21 in the first half and they did over the last 4:26 of it. Seton Hall raced the floor and got open looks on three-pointers or Storm fouls to reach the free-throw line. When Jared Rhoden dunked to finish a transition with 39 seconds left, the Hall had assembled a 15-4 run to make it 46-36 at halftime.

The Storm was back on its game after the break and got the lead up to 82-55 on a Wheeler three-pointer with 5:14 left.