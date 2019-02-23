Marvin Clark II was hoping for something memorable, something meaningful from Saturday’s game against Seton Hall. The 6-7 St. John’s forward was being honored during senior night at the Garden and playing before his family for the first time since he transferred from Michigan State.

He got his wish. The Red Storm set a lot of things straight in a 78-70 Big East victory before 18,529.

After it created questions about its mental toughness with a midweek blowout loss at Providence, St. John’s showed some real grit by opening a big lead early and then repelling every Seton Hall run late. Shamorie Ponds showed that his recent slump was nothing to be concerned about by scoring 27 points and shooting 10-for-18. Clark redeemed himself for being ejected in the loss to the Friars by scoring 18 points. And the Storm (20-8, 8-7) took over sole possession of third place in the Big East.

All of it was both memorable and significant.

St. John’s was going without starter Mustapha Heron, whose sore right knee acted up and kept him from playing, but it little mattered in this one.

The Storm built a 28-5 lead on the Pirates (16-11, 7-8) in less than nine minutes and spent the rest of the game holding on to that lead. When the Hall cut the margin from 18 to nine early in the second half, Clark had five points and Ponds four as it ran it back up to 52-33 with 13:11 to play.

And late, Seton Hall made its biggest charge to get within 68-63 on a Michael Nzei free throw with 1:46 left. But Ponds scored six points down the stretch to help seal it.

Justin Simon added 10 points before fouling out for St. John’s.

Myles Powell had 26 points and Nzei had 11 for Seton Hall, but the Pirates sabotaged themselves all game with 22 turnovers that led to 28 Storm points.

St. John’s in the past week cemented its place as one of the most unpredictable teams in the country by toppling No. 17 Villanova last Sunday, then getting routed by last-place Providence on Wednesday night. To boot, star guard Ponds was in a serious lull, averaging 9.7 points and an anemic 22.9-percent shooting over the previous three games.

And the concerns that St. John’s might be on the way to sabotaging its solid NCAA Tournament resume with a collapse were only heightened in the hour before tip-off when the school announced that Heron’s troublesome right knee would keep him out of a game for the second time in two weeks.

But the Storm went a long way toward allaying those fears right out of the gate with its best start of the season. Ponds sank a three-pointer on the team’s first possession and a pull-up jumper on the second as St. John’s went up 12-2 in less than three minutes.

It didn’t stop there. The Storm continued to convert Pirates turnovers and score efficiently. When LJ Figueroa sank a layup with 11:11 left in the half, the Storm’s lead was a whopping 28-5. The Hall scored 11 unanswered points in one stretch, but the Storm led 38-20 at the break with Ponds scoring 13 of his points and Clark scoring 11 of his.