St. John's erases deficit to blow past Stony Brook

There were never any doubts that St. John’s this season has real potential. On Sunday, everyone glimpsed what the Red Storm could be.

St. John’s was something to behold for the last five minutes of the first half and first five of the second as blew past upstart Stony Brook en route to an 89-66 non-conference victory at Carnesecca Arena, bouncing back from their first loss of the season.

With junior guard Greg Williams Jr. leading the way, the Red Storm had it all: ball movement to get open looks, baseline-to-baseline defense that the Seawolves couldn’t withstand and a dynamic fastbreak.

Williams had nine points in a 22-2 run as St. John’s (4-1) turned a six-point deficit into a 49-35 lead and then added five more points as the Storm opened the second half with a 12-2 burst for a 61-37 advantage.

"We definitely gave bursts of what we’re capable of being," Williams said. "If we just continue to expand those bursts . . . we’re capable of being a great team."

Williams tied a career high with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added six steals, four rebounds and three assist to lead a Storm effort that included shooting 57% from the floor, making eight of 20 three-pointers and turning 29 turnovers into 33 points. Julian Champagnie had 16 points and Isaih Moore 12 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s.

Mouhamadou Gueye had 15 points and seven rebounds, Frankie Policelli had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Juan Felix Rodriguez had 11 points and four assists and Jaden Sayles had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Seawolves (1-2).

Williams said that with the Storm down six and "being one of the leaders, it was my responsibility to get the guys going." His aggressive play inspired a closing run in the first half where they allowed SBU 10 possessions where all it got was two free throws; the other nine resulted in shooting 0-for-5 with four turnovers that became nine St. John’s points.

St. John’s coach Mike Anderson was asked if the 10 minutes that bridged the halves are what his team could be and replied "we’re nowhere near where we’re going to be." He added that his vision has the Storm playing "consistently like that throughout the game."

SBU couldn’t cope with St. John’s athleticism and style, but those first 15 minutes could mean that despite suiting up eight new players, the Seawolves could be a contender in the America East, which begins conference play Dec. 19.

Gueye and Sayles played well enough inside to free shooters on the perimeter and SBU cashed in on early Storm mistakes, turning four of their turnovers into nine points. But still there was, as coach Geno Ford said, "a ton of stuff to clean up."

"We have to be tougher with the ball and we need to be handling the ball better at [three positions]," he added. "Gueye found his level today, but [St. John’s] showed how good they might be this season. They did an excellent job recruiting and their new players will give anyone a hard time."

Texas Tech transfer added: St. John’s on Sunday announced it had signed 6-10 Eashia Nyiwe on a transfer from Texas Tech. Nyiwe played last season for junior college Clarendon College and averaged 8.1 points and 8.0 rebounds while distinguishing himself on the defensive end with 2.3 blocks per game. Nyiwe will be eligible in December of 2021, however St. John’s will seek a waiver to get him eligible immediately. . . . Rasheem Dunn is still in concussion protocols after striking his head on the court in the opener and has not practiced.