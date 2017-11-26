ORLANDO, Fla. — Marcus LoVett scored 12 points, Marvin Clark II had 11 points and seven rebounds, and St. John’s beat UCF 46-43 on Sunday for third at the Advocare Invitational.

Shamorie Ponds scored the final six points for St. John’s — with four at the line — in the last seven minutes. His two free throws made it 42-32 at the 6:21 mark and two more makes with 1:11 to go capped the scoring. UCF’s Ceasar DeJesus and Dayon Griffin both missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Knights were just 1 of 13 from distance.

Both teams struggled from the floor as St. John’s shot 27.1 percent (16 of 59) while UCF was 26.4.

Justin Simon had eight points and eight boards, and Ponds added six points and 10 rebounds for St. John’s (6-1). Ponds, averaging 21 points per game, was held to just 1-of-11 shooting.

Chad Brown led the Knights (4-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tacko Fall added eight points, five rebounds and four blocks but fouled out with 6:21 remaining in the game.

Big picture

St. John’s: Ponds was coming off a career-high 31 points against Missouri on Friday and he was averaging 28.5 points during the first two days of the tournament.

UCF: The Knights got to the free-throw line 23 times but made just 14.

Up next

St. John’s: The Red Storm will host Sacred Heart next Saturday.

UCF: The Knights will host Missouri on Thursday night.