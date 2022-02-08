St. John's makes it close but loses to Villanova

Things started going south for St. John’s long before tipoff against 15th-ranked Villanova at the Garden on Tuesday.

When the Red Storm came out to begin shooting around Posh Alexander’s right foot was in a walking boot, the result of the ankle injury suffered late in Saturday’s win at Butler that kept him from finishing the game.

Next, the Wildcats arrived and their two injured starters, Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, were both good to go.

And when the game got underway Julian Champagnie got dinged on the right hand when he was stripped on the first possession and later went down hard on a hip on a foul by Moore.

The Storm’s leading scorer didn’t look comfortable the rest of the way and missed the first five minutes or the second half. By the time he got back in the game, Villanova was on its way to a 75-69 Big East win before 9,612.

With no Alexander and a limited Champagnie, the Storm was going to need some big nights from members of the supporting cast. Only Aaron Wheeler delivered an excellent performance with a career-high 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting.

And Wheeler was front-and-center when St. John’s finally made it interesting, paring a 20-point deficit. In the final minutes St. John’s finally got the margin under 10 and then to eight and six. When Wheeler made a three-pointer with 38.7 seconds the Red Storm was within 72-69. Tareq Coburn made a steal on the other end, but missed a three-pointer with 13 seconds left in the game and St. John’s had to foul Jermaine Samuels. He made one of two free throws with 11.9 seconds left to seal it.

Champagnie had 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting and the rest of the St. John’s team was an aggregate 9-for-43 as the Storm shot an abysmal 32% for the game. Montez Mathis was 1-for-14 shooting.

St. John’s (13-10, 5-7 Big East) Brandon Slater had 17 points, Eric Dixon had 16 points, Moore had 14 points and Gillespie had 10 rebounds for Villanova.

St. John’s trailed 34-28 at halftime and was fortunate to be that close after making just 29% from the floor. Were it not for the inspired play of Wheeler, who had a dozen of his points in the first, things might have looked much worse. He was 5-for-6 from the floor while the rest of the Storm was 5-for-28.

Moore and Gillespie — the Wildcats’ two top scorers — did not look like themselves offensively going a combined 1-for-7 for 5 points in those first 20 minutes, but they made other contributions. Gillespie had seven rebounds in the first half and Moore played 18 minutes.

The Storm’s only lead in the first half was 8-7 after which Villanova raced by with a 10-2 run that included a pair of driving layups by Slater and a three-point play by Dixon.

The ‘’Cats biggest lead in the first half was 32-23 on a Caleb Daniels drive with 1:54 left. Wheeler answered with a three-pointer and a pull-up jumper on the next two Storm possessions to get within 32-28.