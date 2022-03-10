Villanova rallies to beat St. John's in Big East quarterfinal

St. John’s NCAA Tournament dreams died hard on Thursday night.

The Red Storm, on a quest to win the Big East championship with four wins in four nights, turned in perhaps their most-intense and emotional performance against eighth-ranked and No. 2-seecded Villanova only to suffer their most painful loss when Brandon Slater made a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left after collecting an offensive rebound.

The anguish of the 66-65 Big East quarterfinal loss at the Garden was plain on star Julian Champagnie’s teary face.

"Everybody can see our faces, it’s rough," Champagnie said. "I feel like the guys, we gave it our all. And I think we did didn’t want to go out like this. We played hard and I wouldn't change it for [anything]."

St. John’s (17-15) was something to behold for the first 25 minutes of the game, playing taut defense and getting great leadership from Champagnie and co-star Posh Alexander. The Storm held a 17-point lead with a little more than 15 minutes to play, but for anyone who has watched this team this season, an upset wasn’t going to come without overcoming adversity.

It came quickly. Villanova coolly put together a 24-6 run over the next approximately seven minutes, helped enormously by Alexander going to the bench for 3:40 with his third foul. When Alexander left, the margin was 14. When he returned it was just 46-45 and then he committed his fourth foul with 8:11 left and Caleb Daniels made a pair of free throws for the ’Cats first lead at 51-50.

St. John’s fell back by three but recovered to take a 65-64 lead on a three-point play by Stef Smith with 2:08 left. After Slater’s free throws, Smith missed a half-court heave at the final buzzer.

"There’s been a lot of these type of games where it's close and it just comes down to one play that changed the outcome for a win or loss," Smith said. "We were just thinking about how we can make that one extra play. And we came up short today. We didn't do it."

Villanova (24-7) advances to Saturday’s 9 p.m. semifinal and will face the winner of Thursday night’s late quarterfinal between No. 3 UConn and No. 6 Seton Hall. Top-seeded Providence meets No. 4 Creighton in the 6:30 p.m. semifinal.

St. John’s will wait to see if it receives a bid to the NIT or another national postseason tournament.

Champagnie had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Smith had 10 points and Alexander had nine points and five assists for St. John’s. Daniels had 19 points, Justin Moore 15 points and Collin Gillespie 14 points for Villanova.

St. John’s did have a couple chances to increase the one-point lead in the last two minutes. One possession ended in an Aaron Wheeler turnover. The other with a Champagnie having an open shot from the corner barely deflected.

On the final Villanova possession a Jermaine Samuels drive was blocked by Wheeler. Slater came up with it and was fouled by Champagnie trying to get to the basket.

"(Villanova) hung in there, hung in there," Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "I guess their experience kicked in gear at the end. But I thought our guys . . . we were there. And we know a lead against a Villanova team in the second half, they're going to make a run. They have been there; they've done that."

It was St. John’s nineth loss this season in overtime or by six points or fewer.

"I thought our guys left their heart, guts and everything on the floor," Anderson said. "And we just came up a little short."



