St. John's vs. Villanova

Scenes from Madison Square Garden where the St. John's Red Storm defeated the Villanova Wildcats, 71-65, on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Villanova guard Collin Gillespie puts up a shot from outside the arc past St. John's guard Mustapha Heron in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Villanova forward Eric Paschall shoots over St. John's guard Mustapha Heron in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa and guard Justin Simon defend Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Mustapha Heron drives the ball defended by Villanova forward Eric Paschall in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Villanova guard Phil Booth is defended by St. John's forward Marvin Clark II in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Villanova guard Phil Booth shoots over St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds from outside the arc in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Villanova forward Eric Paschall puts up a three-point shot past St. John's guard Mustapha Heron in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Mustapha Heron sits on the four after being called for a charge against Villanova in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Mustapha Heron sinks a reverse layup against Villanova in the first half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds questions a call with a referee in the first half of a men's basketball game against Villanova at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa reacts after he sinks a three-point basket against Villanova late in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa shoots for a three-point basket against Villanova in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa makes his three-point shot for a basket against Villanova late in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Mustapha Heron shoots for a three-point basket over Villanova guard Phil Booth in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin directs his players during a timeout against Villanova in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa, right, and guard Mustapha Heron react after Figueroa's three-point shot is good against Villanova in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's forward Sedee Keita defends a shot by Villanova forward Eric Paschall in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa drives to the basket after forcing a turnover by Villanova guard Collin Gillespie in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds dribbles the ball up court against Villanova in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds shoots a technical free throw against Villanova in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's forward Marvin Clark II blocks a shot by Villanova guard Phil Booth late in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard LJ Figueroa, right, and guard Shamorie Ponds defend Villanova guard Collin Gillespie in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin and players meet during a timeout against Villanova in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Justin Simon, left and guard LJ Figueroa react against Villanova late in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds, center, and guard Justin Simon react against Villanova late in the second half of a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.